Non-Gamer’s Primer
Prologue/Introduction
Character Profiles
Character Win Quotes
Aodh’s Story
Chapter 1: VS Lingering Guilt: Red Like Regret.
Chapter 2: VS Nisha: Kindling.
Chapter 3: VS Quiahuitl: Love and Power.
Chapter 4: VS Aris: Merciless Heat.
Chapter 5: Vs Hákon: A Battle of Opposites.
Chapter 6: VS ??: Old Promises.
Finale: VS Fintan: A Rekindled Flame.
Hákon’s Story
Chapter 1: VS Amezwar: Frozen Still.
Chapter 2: VS Kazuko: Tip of the Iceberg.
Chapter 3: VS Hyperion: Glacial Pace.
Chapter 4: VS Walakea: Pure Snow.
Chapter 5: VS Aodh: Melting Point.
Finale: VS Erlingr: Unmelting.
Aris’s Story
Chapter 1: VS Metrophanes: A Bloodstained Dream.
Chapter 2: VS Feriel: Loyalty.
Chapter 3: VS Fintan: Schemes.
Chapter 4: VS Kazuko: Perspective.
Chapter 5: VS Hyperion: Trust.
Chapter 6: VS ?: Dream of the Dunes.
Finale: VS Quiahuitl: Reflection.
Quiahuitl’s Story
Chapter 1: VS Amezwar: Seeds of Discontent.
Chapter 2: VS Nisha: Knowledge.
Chapter 3: VS Erlingr: Rot.
Chapter 4: VS Kazuko: Truths.
Chapter 5: VS Aodh: Forest Fire.
Finale: VS ??: Together.
Amezwar’s Story
Chapter 1: VS Hákon: The Mission.
Chapter 2: VS Quiahuitl: Trust and Loyalty.
Chapter 3: VS Eamon: Consequences.
Chapter 4: VS Metrophanes: A Matter of Time.
Chapter 5: VS Feriel: Deals.
Finale: VS Aodh: Cooling.
Nisha’s Story
Chapter 1: VS Hyprion: Obligations.
Chapter 2: VS Amezwar: Influence.
Chapter 3: VS Erlingr: Anger.
Chapter 4: VS Quiahuitl: Rust.
Chapter 5: VS Hákon: Cold Steel.
Finale: VS Walakea: For Fun.
Fintan’s Story
Chapter 1: VS Walakea: Once burned…
Chapter 2: VS Kazuko: Hunter’s Mania.
Chapter 3: VS Eamon: Erased.
Chapter 4: VS Hyperion: Power.
Chapter 5: VS ???: Beneath Moonlight
Finale: VS Aodh: His Vow
Hyperion’s Story
Chapter 1: VS Feriel: First Light
Chapter 2: VS Quiahuitl: Shade
Chapter 3: VS Metrophanes: Overshadow
Chapter 4: VS Aodh: Sunburnt
Chapter 5: VS ?: Reflection
Chapter 6: VS Hákon: Summer Ice
Finale: VS Aris: Finale
Metrophanes’s Story
Chapter 1: VS Nisha: Raise the Curtain
Chapter 2: VS Kazuko: Burdens
Chapter 3: VS Hákon: A Frigid Reception
Chapter 4: VS Aris: Bitter Scenery
Chapter 5: VS Aodh: Flying Solo
Finale: VS Hyperion: Curtain Call
Erlingr’s Story
Chapter 1: VS Feriel: In Character
Chapter 2: VS Aodh: Focus
Chapter 3: VS Walakea: History
Chapter 4: VS Hákon: Performer
Finale: VS ???: Beyond the Fog
