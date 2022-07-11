The Warthog Report

The Warthog Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.M. Ransom's avatar
J.M. Ransom
Aug 17

oooh, this one was fun

Reply
Share
1 reply by William F. Edwards
The Beast with Five Fingers's avatar
The Beast with Five Fingers
Nov 27, 2024

some harsh words from Aris! 😨 it's fun to have the characters holding back a little less

the lunan merchant selling fire fans as Aodh merch 🔥 another very cute detail

I find myself picturing Photens as the lost desert from neopets

"Stop doing things that make people want to lecture you then." lmao

Reply
Share
1 reply by William F. Edwards
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William F. Edwards · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture