Introduction

Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars. I currently lack the ability to make my dream fighting game set in a world of my own creation, so I chose to write out the story independent of the game. This preface here will explain how the story functions, as the structure of both the writing and narrative is unconventional, and some groundwork for the world.

What appeals to me about fighting games is their nature as an ensemble, in many the main character is whoever you want to play. Battles Beneath the Stars takes that approach. The prologue included below is universal for all characters, but after that you get to decide who becomes the protagonist.

Each character story is a complete narrative on its own, and is a different continuity from the others. You don’t need to read the character stories in a set order or even the full set. Reading all of them will however reward you with a greater understanding of the nuances of the cast and world.

The gaming framing goes deeper than that however, as you’ll soon see that the story itself is presented with a mixture of script and prose. Scenes where characters interact are presented like a script, like someone transcribed all the text boxes from a game. Scenes more focused on action are in prose, prose that is written like a guide to a game.

In order for those fight scenes to make sense, I need to explain the basic concept of the game concept behind it. Which requires some general gaming knowledge, those who feel lacking in that area can consult this primer on gaming norms.

Picture a fighting game with movement and stages like Super Smash Bros, but with a traditional lifebar where you lose when it gets depleted by enemy attacks. Sending your opponent out of bounds is still a win condition however. There’s also a meter for each character that when filled, grants access to powerful super moves.

Battles Beneath the Stars is set in a world called Hybridis, where there are various fantasy races that live alongside humans. Here is a quick overview of them.

Dragons: Dragons are immortals who can shapeshift into any other race, but always keep the tail and wings. Each of the four dragons controls a different element, and can communicate with each other through telepathy.

Orcs: Orcs don’t have hair, but do have horns and tusks. They’re generally bigger and broader than humans.

Lizal: Lizard people with the expected scales and snout. They tend to be tall. Their tails are prehensile, and they have short claws for climbing.

Talpman: A black scaled race with a natural hunch to their posture and claws made for digging. Their arms are short but powerful. They're about a head smaller than humans.

Cephal: Cephalopod people with six tentacle-like arms. The top of their head is a sort of triangular shape, like a squid. They rival the lizal as the tallest race.

Drakes: Not a race, but the members of mortal races who have been branded by a dragon. They share in their dragon’s immortality and elemental powers, and have a telepathic link to them.

Battles Beneath the Stars: Prologue

Open on Grand Festival Arena

In the background are empty stands, reminiscent of the Roman Colosseum. Hákon and Erlingr walk on screen.

Text on screen: The Revolving Sea

Hákon looks like a human, but his white scaled tail and wings (the same color as his hair) reveal him as a shapeshifted dragon.

He’s dressed in a sort of light blue cape wrapped around his body that ends at the knees, like a toga that doesn’t cover the shoulders. It has a repeating snowflake pattern.

On the back Hákon’s outfit drops a little to make way for the wings. A small icicle by his chest serves as the pin to keep his outfit in place, a similar one is used as the pin for his topknot.

Erlingr is a bald human with a thick beard. He wears a dark blue gi with a purple belt that exposes his chest, which has had some elaborate designs tattooed onto it.

One of the symbols on Erlingr’s chest also appears in various spots on his gi, like the logo of a company.

Hákon: Hard to believe the arena is finally finished. Or that the Grand Festival will be soon.

Hákon: Soon people from all around the world will be here to compete and spectate. In a tournament we played a key role in setting up.

Erlingr: I was concerned we’d go without an arena at all, with how much you slowed down renovations.

Hákon: Well the workers deserved breaks and some slack for all of their hard work. Just look at what they put together.

Erlingr: You have yet to see the greatest part. Now!

Floating platforms appear. One is right above Hákon and Erlingr, there are two even higher platforms on either side.

Erlingr: Make them vanish!​

The platforms vanish.

Erlingr: As you can see, my fellow Radakali magicians have combined our power to give this tournament something special.

Erlingr: We can even make this look like another place entirely. Forests, deserts, a volcano, this arena won’t lack for variety.

Hákon: That’s amazing. I’ll send out the invitations for the tournament right away.

Hákon: Will you be competing as well? It’d be fun to have another battle, I’ve gotten even stronger since you helped me train.

Erlingr: I’m a thrall now, remember? It’s not for me to decide. You already know what the answer would be if it were up to me.

Hákon: Then I’ll go talk with your master.

Transition to Layered Forest.

Two characters are on the forest floor, naturally the background has trees.

Nisha is a dragon currently using her human form, her black scales showing in her tail and wings. She’s wearing a gray backless long shirt and trousers.

Walakea is a cephal, somewhat on the older side, dressed in a brown tunic with a small green cloak pinned in place on his back. A small woven bag hangs at his side.

Text on screen: The Layered Forest

Nisha: I don’t care much for fighting, but I might join you in that tournament. Hákon would appreciate it at least.

Nisha: However, don’t let it distract you from spreading the word about our school. That’s what really matters.

Walakea: The tournament matters greatly. You know that it will be full of politics, everyone trying to one up each other.

Nisha: Of course. I already know some will be displeased by our spreading of historical truths rather than what they claim took place.

Nisha: But spreading inconvenient knowledge is different from trying to make absolutely certain would be conquerors stay away from Hirzen.

Walakea: Don’t worry, my wife, the power you gave me is more than enough to protect my homeland without dragging you into it.

Nisha: Whenever you feel a need to remind me of our marriage, I know there’s no point stopping you anyway.

Walakea: Precisely.

Transition to Lava Lake.

The ground is a rough rocky surface. There’s a lake of lava and the wall of a volcano in the background. Two characters on screen.

Feriel is a young black scaled lizal dressed in heavy armor of a similar color, carrying a spear made of obsidian and a shield that doubles as an obsidian mirror.​

Amezwar is a human with the same equipment, but his armor has red stripes on it, conveying his higher status.​

Text on screen: Kingdom of Pheona

Amezwar: Feriel, you’ll be part of the group going to the Grand Festival and competing in the tournament.

Feriel: Me? Sir, this question carries no defiance, but I don’t understand why a novice such as myself should represent our kingdom or even our order.

Feriel: If I know why I’ll be able to more effectively fulfill my duties.

Amezwar: We have plenty of skilled knights such as myself to take first place. This is a chance for you to grow stronger by facing a diverse range of opponents.

Amezwar: As important as showcasing the power of the Knights of Pheona is, the development of new talent is also vital.

Amezwar: (Especially since I’m in trouble if the nobles aren’t impressed by our performance.)​

Feriel: Understood. Thank you sir.

Transition to Grand Festival Hub.

It’s a more urban area, and in the middle of a festival as you might have guessed. Two characters on screen, Quiahuitl and Eamon.

Quiahuitl is a talpman, her headdress is an elaborate design with yellow feathers and jade. Her dress (shortened at the legs) sticks to the color scheme with a mix of yellow and green.

Eamon is a blue skinned orc with gold caps on the ends of his tusks and a gold ring around each horn. He’s in samurai-esque armor with symbols of the sun and moon on his breastplate.

Text on screen: The Grand Festival​

Quiahuitl: Greetings, King Eamon.

Eamon: A pleasure to see you, Quiahuitl. I’ve heard you’ll also be taking part in the tournament here. I was on my way to do some sparring before it starts.

Quiahuitl: Of course I’ll be competing. Some might make the mistake of underestimating the Xilaman Empire due to it being new. I intend to correct that.​

Quiahuitl: And in this tournament certain people won’t be able to hide behind the threat of their dragon friends getting involved.

Eamon: I don’t need uncle Aodh’s help in this tournament. I was a samurai before I was king after all.

Quiahuitl: We’ll see what the results say. See you in the arena.

Quiahuitl walks away.

Eamon: Grandfather, father, I hope my being here doesn’t displease you. I’ll prove that I can stand on my own.

Cut to different part of the hub.

Hyperion is on screen, in his orc form for the tournament, with dull yellow skin and golden scales for his draconic features. He’s in a baggy white robe, fastened with a belt around his waist.

Hyperion: [Aodh, where are you?]​

Aodh walks on screen. He’s another dragon in human form, with red scales. His messy long red hair reaches down to his shoulders.

His shirt has buttons on the front and back, both it and his pants show signs of being inelegantly repaired despite looking fit for nobility, a few buttons are mismatched.

Aodh: I’m right here, you don’t need to use telepathy.

Hyperion: Sorry, it’s more convenient. Anyway, I’m glad you agreed to this. After what happened it’ll do some good to interact with mortals again.

Aodh: I’m only here because someone has to stop Hákon from winning. And I have to test this new fighting style at some point.

Hyperion: Not to mention all of your friends are here.​

Aodh’s damaged animation plays

Aodh: I don’t think I should be here.

Hyperion: Trust me, Aodh, I’ve been through similar pain. If we want to live among mortals we have to fix what we break, not run away in fear of breaking even more.

Aodh: Fine. I’ll stay for now. But I’m not getting near them, for their own good.

Cut to yet another part of the hub.

Metrophanes is on screen. He’s a talpman dressed in fanciful purple robes, Hyperion’s are that of a commoner, Metrophanes’s signify a high status.

In Metrophane’s hands are a staff with the figure of a vulture at the top. A small puppet vulture is next to him, walking back and forth, seemingly on its own.

Metrophanes: (Using these from a distance is one thing, but up close, it’s going to be a gamble no matter what.)

Kazuko walks on screen. She’s a young Cephal. She wears a simple green tunic, with a large bag hanging on her back.

Kazuko: Hi. How is that puppet moving? Is it some sort of magic?

Metrophanes: Yes. My name is Metrophanes, I’m a shaman from the city of Gaiapolis. What are you called?

Kazuko: Oh sorry, back home pretty much everyone knows each other a little so I forgot to introduce myself. My name is Kazuko, from the Corkoa tribe.

Kazuko: Are you taking part in the tournament?

Metrophanes: I am. The spirits of my homeland told me to go and win honor for it.

Metrophanes: (Though why they asked that of me, someone who was rightfully banished from it, is another question.)​

Kazuko: Well I hope you go far then. But if we run into each other during the tournament I’m not holding back.

Kazuko: I just came of age, so I won’t be allowed back home until I get something useful to take with me. And it’d be cool if I used the prize money to get it.

Metrophanes: Many would consider the prize money itself useful.​

Kazuko: Yeah, but it’s kind of boring. Clothes or weapons from other parts of the world would be way more cool.​

Metrophanes: Ah, youth. You should get going and practice for the tournament. You’ll need it if you want to keep up with the experienced fighters.

Cut to a different part of the hub.

Aris is on screen, Fintan walks in from the right.

​Aris is a yellow scaled lizal. He’s wearing an outfit highly reminiscent of one of the summer variations of the Mongolian deel.​

Fintan is a human with short hair that’s styled into two horns around the top, dressed in a plain white shirt and pants.

Fintan: Hello Aris.

Aris: Greetings Fintan. Guess who Hyperion just met with.

Fintan: So, Aodh did come. I’ll have to go seek him out.

Aris: According to Hyperion he’s intent on avoiding you for now. He never was good at taking responsibility, was he? You might need to wait for him to man up.

Fintan: Then I’ll have to hope we meet in the tournament. But enough about my history, do you have some agenda of your own for this festival Aris?

Aris: I do. Nothing complicated yet, simply observing the various rulers as they all try to take advantage of this event.

Aris: If I’m lucky, this will naturally lead to a sense of unity between the Mondragean city states over how different everyone else is.

Fintan: I admire your dedication to creating a unified Mondragnes, but be careful it doesn’t lead you down an evil path as well.

Aris: It’s what I owe him.

Cut to the part of the Grand Festival Hub from the first scene there. Hákon is on screen.

Hákon: Looks like just about everyone is here.

Hákon: Time to get the tournament started.

Prologue END

Choose Your Protagonist!

| Character Profiles | | Aodh Chapter 1 | Hákon Chapter 1 | Aris Chapter 1 | Quiahuitl Chapter 1 | Amezwar Chapter 1 | Nisha Chapter 1 | Fintan Chapter 1 | Hyperion Chapter 1 | Metrophanes Chapter 1 | Erlingr Chapter 1 | Kazuko Chapter 1 |