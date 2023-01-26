| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Quiahuitl’s Ship

Ornate weapons hang on the wooden walls of the ship, with a finely woven rug covering the floor. Quiahuitl stands alone.

Epcoatl approaches from the right. He’s a green scaled lizal. A white cloak hangs off his shoulders and covers his arms, he wears a yellow loincloth. On his head is a yellow headdress with antlers.

With Epcoatl is an unremarkable attendant.

Epcoatl: Everything is prepared my love.

Quiahuitl: Is it? You don’t sound confident.

Epcoatl: Only contemplating the empire. I’m not sure leaving all those vipers unattended was for the best, especially Zolin.

Quiahuitl: We have others to take care of them. You’re the best at managing those other lesser consorts, which is why the systems you put in place will remind them of theirs.

Quiahuitl: Some time away from the palace will be good for us. You’re the only one I’ve ever desired. It’s a shame I had to marry the likes of Zolin as well.

Epcoatl: …Yes, management of the empire has put some distance between us. But after my oversight with my uncle having those forbidden texts, it might have been best to have me stay behind. It’s as you command however.

Quiahuitl: (Epcoatl seemed oddly cold for a second. He must be acting harsh on himself.)

Epcoatl: Do you want to get in some more training before your match?

Quiahuitl: I’ll be fine. The information you got me already helped with training. I know what to expect from both Amezwar and the arena.

Epcoatl: Just try not to act like you know too much about the arena’s transformations, or which one you’d be fighting on. That was supposed to be secret. If word of this gets out, the damage to your reputation will be greater than what it will gain from winning.

Epcoatl: I still don’t think this risk was worth taking.

Quiahuitl: If I lose here or refused to compete, you know it would be a dangerous opening for those who seek to undermine me. I proved I was stronger than anyone else in Xilaman, now I need to show that I’m strong enough to face the rest of the world.

Quiahuitl: We can’t afford to lose this tournament.

Epcoatl: That’s why you’ll win. Now let’s go, a punctual arrival at the arena is important as well.

Quiahuitl and Epcoatl walk off to the right together. The attendant stays behind.

Exploration Start

It’s time for the tutorial. Use this chance to move around and get a feel for all of Quiahuitl’s different attacks. It’s important to figure out how her ball projectile works, since a lot of her moveset is balanced around it.

Once you summon the ball it can be tossed in six ways, three on the ground and three if you pull it out in the air. On contact with the enemy it vanishes, even if blocked. If an enemy hits it, the ball comes back towards you and can hit you, after that you can use any attack to hit it back. It will also bounce off the stage, two touches to the ground/wall/ceiling without being hit by a fighter makes it vanish.

Each bounce of the ball will increase its power and speed, so the risk/reward of trying to strike the ball increases. Learning how to navigate that is key to success as Quiahuitl.

Her super moves also revolve around the ball. Fourfold Strike sends out the ball with the speed and power it normally only gets after four hits. Rubber Rain on the other hand sends out four balls at once, all flying off at different angles. They may seem understated compared to other super moves, but they have a lot of potential to screw up your opponent.

Aside from all the ball mechanics, Quiahuitl also has quick and powerful normal attacks. When you’re not getting into a rally with the ball, you should be right next to the enemy.

While you get your practice in, there are some NPCs to eavesdrop on.

Casual Mondragean Noble: I must admit, I’m impressed by how fast the empire formed and conquered the rest of the forest.

Bitter Xilian Noble: Xoletlan wasn’t conquered, technically. We became part of the empire when Tlatoani Zolin agreed to a political marriage with Huey Chihuatlatoani Quiahuitl. He knew he didn’t stand a chance in war and saw the opening for even more power.

Casual Mondragean Noble: Ah, so he’s that kind of person. Personally, I’d rather fight someone like that than have them as an ally, the betrayal is inevitable anyway.

Contemplative Xilian Noble: When the candidates for tlatoani of Huacali were narrowed down to just them, Quiahuitl and Epcoatl settled it in the sacred ball game. If Epcoatl had won, would the empire still have grown from Huacali?

Nervous Pheonan Noble: Seeing all the royalty competing makes me wish our own king could attend this. Did anyone overhear that?

Approach Epcoatl to begin the next battle.

Exploration End

Epcoatl: Be careful in the arena. I don’t want to see you get hurt.

Quiahuitl: It won’t be good if people see me struggle, so I won’t let them.

Epcoatl: I was saying that as your husband, not your cihuacoatl.

Quiahuitl: You still don’t need to worry. Though a refresher on what to expect couldn’t hurt.

Epcoatl: You’ll be facing Amezwar, chief of the knights of Pheona. He’s going to be a challenge, they say he’s the one of the strongest mortals alive. And he has years of combat experience.

Quiahuitl: He was accused of treachery against his king, wasn’t he?

Epcoatl: And found innocent, but rumors say that now he does hold somewhat of a grudge towards the king for how he was treated.

Epcoatl: I wonder if we could convince him to join us. Although, I hear the only way to resign from being chief of the knights is by dying.

Quiahuitl: Then I doubt he’ll be keen to stay under a king who’d kill over imaginary treason.

Quiahuitl: (I could have sworn there was some sort of bitter look on Epcoatl’s face for a second.)

Epcoatl: In terms of besting him in combat, he fights with a spear and shield, giving him impressive range and defense. You should get close to make his spear useless, but don’t underestimate how much that shield could hurt you.

Quiahuitl: I suppose he’s used to projectiles as well, but I doubt he has experience defending against a rubber ball. The arena will take the form of a boat, correct?

Epcoatl: One going down the Ringed River in Pheona, those sorcerers altering the arena are truly impressive with what they can manage. My informant says the movement of the boat itself will be a factor, and that bridges along the river will appear, you’ll have to fight on those too.

Quiahuitl: It’s a battle with constant movement then. Amezwar seems like the type who prefers holding one strong position, so this should go in my favor.

Epcoatl: He couldn’t have reached the rank he has if that was enough to beat him.

Epcoatl: I’ll be watching from my seat in the arena. Please, stay safe.

Quiahuitl walks off screen.

Transition to Ringed River

In the background, a dormant volcano towers over the landscape. The whole land looks dark and fertile.

The fighters ride a long flat boat on the river that’s the namesake of the stage. As that name implies, the river goes in a ring around the volcano Mount Pheona, which stands tall in the background.

Quiahuitl and Amezwar are already at round start positions.

Amezwar: Huey Chihuatlatoani Quiahuitl, an honor to meet you. Our king thinks highly of your strength and ambition.

Quiahuitl: (If rumors are to be believed, ‘fears’ would be more accurate.)

Quiahuitl: I’m flattered to hear that. It would have been a pleasure to meet him myself, but I know that the king is forbidden from leaving Mount Pheona.

Amezwar: Yes, he’s not one to break from tradition. He feels his role is better served away from any sort of battlefield.

Quiahuitl: In Xilaman of course we feel differently. I lead my armies myself. Our belief is warriors should lead warriors.

Amezwar points his spear forward.

Amezwar: That’s one belief I can respect. Now, let’s see which one of us triumphs in single combat.

Battle Start

This stage is simple, except for when it’s not. As the flat boat travels around the river it will sometimes come by bridges. For normal bridges you have to jump on top of it and fight there for a time. If the boat comes to a drawbridge, the boat will stop moving until the bridge is fully raised.

Don’t underestimate the movement of the boat as a hazard. If you jump up with no horizontal movement you might find yourself landing in the water for a self inflicted ring out.

Amezwar’s spear has a long reach that lets him attack safely from a distance. These attacks might feel oppressive at first, but he has to commit to them. If the positioning is right, you can jump over an attack and have the momentum of the boat help you close the distance.

You can also use your ball to get around his range. However, Amezwar has some short range attacks with his shield that are perfect for rallying the ball. It’s safest to only put the ball in play after Amezwar whiffs an attack. Or you can go for a rally to create an opening to get in.

Now is a good time to start playing around with super moves before the AI start using them. Fourfold Strike is a great punish for when Amezwar misses one of his long range attacks. Rubber Rain on the other hand is useful for creating openings with the brief chaos it adds to the battle.

Like most zoners, Amezwar becomes much worse when he has to deal with an opponent who is right next to him. Once you get in the match should go in your favor. Keep finding ways to close the distance and you’ll come out on top.

Battle End

Quiahuitl and Amezwar are back at round start positions.

Quiahuitl: You fought well. If you ever wish to seek a life outside Pheona, your fighting prowess would be welcome in my empire.

Amezwar: I don’t have any intent of abandoning Pheona, even with some of the nonsense I’ve had to deal with.

Quiahuitl: Even if the king demands your head for something you didn’t do?

Amezwar: Maybe then I’ll accept your offer. For now, I don’t have any interest in settling fights between nobles or shows of force for their own sake. My people need me more than you at this time.

Amezwar turns and walks away.

Transition to Quiahuitl’s Ship

Epcoatl and Quiahuitl walk on screen together from the right.

Quiahuitl: I’m surprised someone with a position like Amezwar’s could be so simple minded. He’s too unambitious for treason, Pheona’s king must be a fool to seriously accuse him of it.

Epcoatl: Some people prefer simplicity. And you never know when someone might find a reason to change loyalties.

Quiahuitl: I don’t think people are so fickle. Still, Amezwar does have the potential to be a good tool in the future if the king continues to push him away.

Quiahuitl: But enough about that simpleton, let’s rest. Then we can enjoy the other parts of the festival.

Quiahuitl walks off screen to the left. Epcoatl stays in place.

Epcoatl: … Have you truly become so blind to me, my love?

Chapter End

Next Chapter

Note from the Author: Some of the Xilian political terms might feel hard to get, but they’re all lifted from the Aztecs. Having different places use different terminology contributes to the feeling of different cultures meeting, and I tried to have the context explain the terms.

Quiahuitl’s title of huey chihuatlatoani could be translated as empress. Epcoatl is her chihuacoatl, a position roughly equivalent to something like a prime minister, he’s second only to Quiahuitl.

As you can see I’ve tried to be a touch more descriptive with NPC names by tacking on adjectives, something plenty of real video games. The style of this story continues to evolve. Aodh’s story keeps getting more and more outdated relative to the latest updates.

Back to the current story, what are your thoughts on it? How much of its trajectory can you already make out? Did I leave in an embarrassing typo? Let me know in the comments.

