The Warthog Report

The Warthog Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harold Ember's avatar
Harold Ember
Jan 14, 2024

I'm wanting this as a videogame now.

Reply
Share
2 replies by William F. Edwards and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William F. Edwards · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture