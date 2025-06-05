Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

After a somewhat lengthy hiatus we are back for the start of Kazuko’s story, so there’s not much to recap here, just the prologue. Kazuko is a girl from a nomadic tribe out to prove her worth, now let’s see what happens with her as the protagonist.

| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Kazuko walks on screen, pauses, walks again, and stops.

Kazuko: There’s so much to do here. And it’s so big. I could get a ton of things to bring back to the tribe. How do some people not make it back when it’s this easy to find something incredible?

Feriel walks on screen and approaches Kazuko.

Feriel: Um, excuse me, my name is Feriel, and I believe we’re both competing in the tournament here.

Kazuko: That’s right, my name is Kazuko. I’m one of the Corkoa. Am I late?

Feriel: No. I’m simply looking to speak with other fighters here, though many are hard to approach. I wouldn’t want to intrude on any of the royalty here.

Kazuko: Really? Back home in my tribe we all talk to each other whenever we feel like it, even the elders.

Feriel: How strange, wait that was rude, I’m sorry! I knew people outside my homeland were different, but I never realized just how different things are. Especially here on the isles. I was always told to be suspicious of the people here.

Kazuko: Yeah my parents told me to be careful around the island people too, but a lot of them here are nice. I won’t have any trouble finding something to bring back with me.

Feriel: Now that you mention it, I should find something to send back to my family. Anyway, I wanted to ask, what is your reason for fighting here?

Kazuko: Well now that I’m of age I won’t be let back in to the tribe unless I come back with something valuable. The winnings from this tournament would be a great thing to take back as a gift for the tribe.

Feriel: So you’re fighting for a chance to return home?

Kazuko: Yep. Of course even if I lose I can still find something else, but it’d be really impressive if I came back having won an entire tournament, don’t you think? It’d show them how useful I am. What about you?

Feriel: I was ordered to, the leader of the knightly order I’ve joined says it will help me become stronger facing off against people from other land. And I want to be strong like him, so I can protect myself and others.

Feriel: Oh, I think it’s getting about time for the first round to start. If we start on our way there now, we should be there in time.

Kazuko: Let’s go then.

Kazuko and Feriel run off together.

Exploration Start

Now is your chance to play around with Kazuko’s moveset before the match. Despite what you may expect, her boomerang projectile does not come back automatically, rather it lands and then can be pulled back with a string, knocking down any opponents in its path.

Playing as Kazuko often calls for a more evasive approach, so get used to moving around as her by jumping around the various platforms. And drop some eaves on the people as you do for more info about what’s going on.

-

Rude Man: I’m okay with inviting foreigners to this event, but letting in illiterate barbarians is too much.

-

Pheonan Merchant: Our kingdom is doing rather poorly, so I hope the tournament will take my mind off of it. Those knights are the only source of order anymore these days with all of the banditry.

-

Grudge Keeping Woman: I hope Metrophanes loses in an embarrassing way round one.

Exploration End

Feriel: Good, we’re here a little early.

Kazuko: Thanks for the reminder. I might have gotten lost looking at all the buildings around here, it’s so different from home, so impressive compared to my village.

Feriel: My family are farmers out in the country, so cities like this always amaze me. I think you’re up first, I’ll be watching. Good luck.

Kazuko: Good luck to you too.

Kazuko exits

Transition to Gaiapolis

A city located within a mountain, with a wide river running through the interior as well. The stage starts in the harbor with a merchant boat serving as a platform in the center.

Kazuko and Metrophanes are standing on the center platform.

Battle Start

Normally this stage transforms, but for this fight it will stay the same. Which is good, because one of the first actions you want to take is using your trap laying special or tossing out your boomerang. You should always have some tool on the stage.

Your outright trap laying special does not do damage up front, but it applies poison to the enemy for a set time, which can add up quickly, so don’t underestimate how useful it is. Your opponent can disable it by hitting it, but that won’t happen this round.

Metrophanes is a similar character in that he will also be making use of his puppet and directing it around the stage. He won’t be doing anything too complex since this is only the first fight, but avoid getting stuck between him and the puppet. Try to run behind any traps you set to make approaching you harder.

While it takes more effort to get to the boat platform, it’s still easy to reach once you want to go that way. Still you should focus on putting traps on the part of the stage you’re actually on, and keeping the fight there. Be warned that there are spots where you can fall into the water and lose by ring out, but it’s incredibly easy to avoid. As the first round this will be easy.

Battle End

Kazuko and Metrophanes are back at their round start positions. The crowd is cheering.

Kazuko: Wow, they seem really excited. I guess they liked watching us fight.

Metrophanes: It’s because I lost.

Kazuko: What do you mean?

Metrophanes: I once betrayed my homeland, and the people there rightfully despise me. I can never return. But seeing even an illusion of it for a brief moment, that was pleasant.

Metrophanes: We may be from different lands, but I trust that these words may still help you. Don’t let your ambitions drive you away from your home. Appreciate what you have.

Metrophanes leaves.

Kazuko: (To never return home again, that’s scary to think about. I hope that doesn’t happen to me.)

Chapter END

Note from the Author: Kazuko and Feriel are a duo I’ve been waiting to show off, but I knew only their own stories would have the proper space for it. It’s also a nice breather to have a character who doesn’t have extensive background with other characters that needs to recapped. Let me know what you think about the newest protagonist in the comments.

