The Warthog Report

The Warthog Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael S. Atkinson's avatar
Michael S. Atkinson
Aug 4, 2023

Honestly I'm a fan of a dragon librarian as well. I can understand the mindset of worrying about not wanting to lose on purpose as that would be seen as disrespectful/impolite; just the thing for a librarian.

Reply
Share
1 reply by William F. Edwards
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William F. Edwards · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture