The Warthog Report

The Warthog Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Lora's avatar
Anthony Lora
Oct 5, 2022

I like that we get to see a different, more direct side of the politics in this world through Hákon. I'm very curious about Runa! I don't detect malicious intent, but there's certainly some differences of opinion that makes me wonder whose agenda is ultimately going to be carried out by the end.

Also, I love that you give enough information on Hákon's fighting style for me to imagine how much of a nightmare he'd be in the hands of a good player. Really keeps the fighting game flavor alive!

Reply
Share
1 reply by William F. Edwards
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William F. Edwards · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture