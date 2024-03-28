| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Hyprerion is standing at center stage with Chrysanthos, a yellow skinned orc dressed similar to Aris.

Hyperion: I can’t help but be nervous with all of us gathered here.

Chrysanthos: By ‘us’ I assume you mean your siblings?

Hyperion: Everyone with some sort of draconic power. We all know how to keep it under control. But when I’m pushed far enough…

Chrysanthos: The only thing that has pushed you to the point of causing mass destruction was already a tragedy, and the only people who died were enemy soldiers. Not everyone here is just, but they aren’t razing villages on a whim like my father did.

Hyperion: Still, there’s no way to change that the threat exists. After all, that’s why Aris won’t stop about that padishah business. Even though he uses light far more than me.

Hyperion: I want to make a point here that I don’t need to use my command of light even if another war happens. But maybe I should try to avoid getting too far in the tournament.

Chrysanthos: This tournament is going to matter quite a bit, but it’s only a tournament. Nobody’s life is at stake here. So I doubt anyone is going to push you to the edge. Even then, everyone who can reign you in is also here.

Hyperion: Thank you. I know this isn’t really reasonable, but it keeps haunting me. Doesn’t help that Aris keeps pushing the issue about my power.

Chrysanthos: You would be stronger if you used it, but you’re strong enough for now if you ask me. I just hope it becomes less of a burden for you after this.

Hyperion: So do I. Maybe some practice before the match will clear my head.

Exploration Start

This is your chance to get a feel for Hyperion’s moveset without the pressure of an opponent, so use it. Hyperion is a grappler, meaning a character who wants to get close to the opponent and land powerful grab moves. Your range is bad, but the damage will make up for it.

Movement is important in general, but it’s especially important when you need to stick to your opponent, so jump around and get a feel for how to get around stages.

One of your super moves is unusable at the moment, so you only have one, Roc Strike. This grabs your opponent and drags them all the way to the other end of the stage. It’s great for setting up ring outs.

When you’re done practicing just keep moving to the right

Exploration End

Transition to Lava Lake

The stage has the same appearance from the prologue, but now there’s a single floating platform over the middle of the stage. Lava is present on each end of the stage as a hazard.

Hyperion: So you’ll be my opponent. I wish you luck.

Feriel: You as well!

Hyperion: Are you okay? You seem nervous.

Feriel: I’m fine, just not used to the crowds at the festival since I grew up in the countryside. But I was trusted to compete here as a knight, so I’ll do the best I can do.

Hyperion: Your order is one of your country’s best, right? I’m sure you’ll do fine if you managed to become a member.

Feriel: Thank you. Let’s start the battle.

Battle Start

Your opponent has long range attacks, so just running forward is only going to get you hit. Wait for Feriel to attack first, then run in. Or try to mix up your approach by jumping up to the platform. Either way you’ll need to close the distance somehow.

As you get closer Feriel should be backing up until you have her at the edge of the stage, which will make things easier for you. Try to keep her there. There are no ring outs on this stage but you can throw Feriel into the lava to tack on more damage. When it throws her back on stage she’ll do damage to you on contact, so you need to space yourself carefully to maintain pressure.

Since it’s only the first battle you won’t see too many complicated tricks from your opponent, so just use your best moves when you can. It shouldn’t take much more to achieve victory.

Battle End

Hyperion and Feriel are back at round start positions.

Feriel: I’m weaker than I thought, you didn’t even need to use your power over light.

Hyperion: Oh, it’s not because of anything like that. I just want to avoid using them as much as I can.

Feriel: Really? I feel like if I had abilities like that I’d be using them all the time. The whole reason I became a knight was to get the strength to protect my home and others, like what you do.

Hyperion: That’s a good reason, but power like mine destroys more than it protects. If anything it endangers my village. But I don’t think you’ll have to worry about that.

Feriel: I see. Chief Amezwar told me some things are so powerful they shouldn’t be used, I think I understand what he meant better now. There’s a lot I have to learn.

Hyperion: Hopefully power like mine never becomes something you need to worry about. People love to glorify it, but at full strength it’s the stuff of nightmares.

Hyperion: Sorry, I was getting too serious there. You fought well, I’m sure if you keep training you’ll get the strength you need to protect others and the experience to use it well.

Hyperion walks away.

Transition to Grand Festival Hub

Hyperion walks on screen, Aris is waiting for him.

Aris: Good match Hyperion.

Hyperion: Thank you. No comment on what I wasn’t doing?

Aris: I’m not advocating for you to use your powers to make you uncomfortable, I only want all of us to be ready for whatever threat may come in the future.

Aris: But since you mentioned it, we’ll see how far you can get off physical prowess alone.

Hyperion: We will.

Chapter END

Next Chapter

Note from the Author: And so we begin Hyperion’s story. He’s one of the older characters here in terms of when I first came up with him, with a lot of background and relationships to cover. It’s nice to write with him in the leading role again.

Optional Discussion Prompt: Any expectations or hopes for what other characters might show up in this story?

