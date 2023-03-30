| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

——

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Amezwar on screen. With him is Massen, a lizal man. He’s dressed in clothes that are fancy and impractical for any real activity.

Massen: You must have rotten luck for the bracket to put you up against a dragon in your first round. And after all that trouble you went through with that trial, what a horrible hand you’ve been dealt.

Amezwar: Hákon had to fight someone in the first round, no point mourning my fate. I’ve clashed with warriors of the Revolving Sea before, and he has to limit his powers here. It’s not as impossible to win as it may seem.

Amezwar: And regardless of the battle’s outcome, I’ll be in position to ask Hákon for an introduction to Aodh.

Massen: From what I hear Hákon and Aodh get along as well as the elements they command. It’d be better not to ask him at all so you don’t get turned down. You won’t fix your reputation asking favors from the wrong people.

Amezwar: You nobles are all so obsessed with image and reputation, you should try worrying about something real for a change. My mission from the king himself is to extend his offer to Aodh, I won’t pass up any chance to make sure that offer is accepted.

Massen: Well remember, just because there wasn’t evidence you committed treason doesn’t mean people are convinced you’re innocent, not even the king. That’s why he has me here after all. Who knows what could happen to you if I give a bad report.

Feriel walks on screen.

Feriel: Chief Amezwar, Lord Massen, the tournament is going to start soon.

Massen: Thank you for the reminder. Good luck Amezwar, I’ll be cheering for you from the stands.

Amezwar: I hope your seat is in a good spot.

Massen walks off.

Feriel: Is everything okay sir?

Amezwar: Just the usual tedium. Massen and I were discussing some pieces of bureaucracy.

Amezwar: (Carrying out the king’s orders and reporting back to him is my job, but that nonsensical accusation still haunts me.)

Feriel: Should we make our way to the arena sir?

Amezwar: No need to be so formal here. We may be in public, but it’s a festival. Us knights don’t often get chances like this, enjoy the peace while you can.

Amezwar: (Wish I could say the same for myself, but the political bullshit never leaves me alone.)

Feriel: Yes sir. I mean yes Amezwar.

———

Exploration Start

Now’s your chance to get acquainted with Amezwar’s moveset. Amezwar’s spear gives him long range, but he has to commit to attacks. You can harass enemies from a distance without using any projectiles. It’s a simple game plan that’s easy to pick up.

Speaking of projectiles, Amezwar has a special move where he uses his shield to reflect projectiles, so be sure to use that if projectile users are hiding beyond your range. Still, try to keep enemies within spearing range.

His first super move, Descending Lava, is a series of swift attacks that ends with Amezwar slipping past the enemy for a final strike from the other side. Your other option is Volcanic Retaliation, a counter move that does heavy damage if triggered.

While you get used to his options, try listening in on the NPCs and making your way to the first battle.

—

Experienced Revolving Sea Merchant: Pheona is a notably reclusive kingdom, there’s more people from it at this festival than I expected. I need to act on the opportunities this opens.

—

Curious Pheonan Noble: I’ve visited the coastal cities once or twice, but this is my first time on one of the isles of the Revolving Sea. I’m rather impressed so far.

—

Loyal Pheonan Knight: This time last year I was hiding out in a cave eating stolen food that tasted like shit, now I’m sampling good food from all over the world. Chief Amezwar kicking my ass was the best thing to happen to me.

—

Approach Hákon to start the battle.

Exploration End

———

Hákon: Amezwar, right? I hear you’re strong. I’ve been looking forward to this.

Amezwar: I’ll try not to disappoint then.

Amezwar: But before we head to the arena, could I ask a favor, Councilor Hákon? I’d like an introduction to your brother, Aodh.

Hákon: You might be better off introducing yourself, he doesn’t like me. Though he’s being anti-social here in general, so it’s going to be hard to keep him listening to you.

Hákon: Why do you want to meet Aodh anyway?

Amezwar: Orders from my king. Aodh has consistently refused all offers to even visit Pheona, but the king is hoping I’ll be able to persuade him. I’d rather focus on the tournament, but it is what it is.

Hákon: I get that. Politics is a pain, people just always have to overcomplicate things. And they can be real petty too.

Amezwar: It’s amazing how much tedious nonsense gets thrown my way as Pheona’s main protector. I serve the king and country, the trifles of nobility should not be a barrier between me and my responsibilities, yet it keeps getting in my way.

Hákon: I think I know exactly what you’re talking about, ugh, people can be so short sighted. Let’s get to the arena and take our minds off of all that.

Amezwar: Very well.

Transition to the Arena

Here the audience isn’t hidden by illusions, you can see the stands in the background. Some audience members are holding up signs related to the fighters, other signs are less relevant like ‘if you can read this you can read.’ The stage has a flat dirt floor, with walls of ice to set the boundary.

———

Battle Start

Transformations have been turned off for this battle, so it’s just a flat space. Hákon is a character focused on close range attacks, so you want to keep him away. Try not to back yourself into the corner though.

If you throw out attacks carelessly then you’ll make an opening for Hákon to use his ice slide move to get in closer. In the event that happens your priority is getting him away, keep blocking until you have an opening to send him back.

There’s also an icicle projectile Hákon can throw out, which moves slowly and hurts a lot. This is a chance to get some practical experience with reflecting projectiles, so try to do that. Don’t focus on that to the point of letting Hákon do whatever he wants though, sometimes just blocking it is the better option.

As the first fight things are purposefully a bit easy, so once you get a feel for Amezwar it shouldn’t take long to triumph.

Battle End

————

Hákon: Good luck in the rest of the tournament. I’d like a rematch sometime if you’re interested, you’re a good fighter.

Amezwar: Thank you. Fighting with you would make great practice.

Hákon: Feel free to stop by if you ever want to spar. Or I could come to you.

Hákon: And about my brother, he’s avoiding everyone, but you’re not the only one looking for him. Though I’m not sure if King Eamon would be too eager to help someone from Pheona.

Amezwar: This may sound insensitive, but are you saying Aodh still hasn’t recovered from the Bloody Day? He succeeded in putting down the uprising after all. Is a kingdom failing to meet his standards that upsetting?

Hákon: Right, I forgot you probably got the propaganda version of the story. Did they tell you that the uprisings Aodh put down were led by the then current king’s sons, who were like family to Aodh?

Hákon: Aodh didn’t leave Lunis because of the strife of mortals or whatever high minded nonsense they say in Pheona, he left because the pain was too much. I bet they left out his confession of love to Fintan too.

Hákon: If you want Eamon’s help, don’t let him catch you repeating the fake version of the story. It already soured his opinion of your entire kingdom.

Amezwar: (Massen you fucking dumbass! So much for his so called knowledge of Lunis, what else has he told me that’s just bullshit. Wait, he might not have done it out of idiocy.)

Amezwar: Now things make more sense. Politics is even more annoying than I realized. I’ll speak with you later.

Amezwar and Hákon walk out of the arena in different directions.

Chapter END

Next Chapter

———

Note from the Author: And we’re off at a slower pace now. While a lot of characters here predate the writing of Battles Beneath the Stars, Amezwar and company do not. It’s a nice change of pace writing a fresher character not as tied down in years of worldbuilding.

Optional Discussion Prompt: What are your impressions of Pheona so far, now that we finally have a story starring someone from it?

———

