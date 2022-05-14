The Warthog Report

The Warthog Report

J.M. Ransom
Jun 8, 2025

Yeah, okay. I see why I was initially drawn to Aodh. “I’ll let you hate me any way you want to. That’s the only way I can love you now.” … OOF.

I’m also digging the complicated dragon/thrall(?) worldbuilding. I don’t fully understand all of it yet, but I’m excited to see it develop as I read more

The Beast with Five Fingers's avatar
The Beast with Five Fingers
Nov 20, 2024

the drama!! this is fun

is Hákon your problematic fave? 👀

big fan of Lingering Guilt as a name for an enemy

