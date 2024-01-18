| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Fintan, Eamon, and Ciara are standing together.

Ciara: What’s your strategy for facing Hyperion?

Fintan: I’ve heard he’s not using his draconic powers, so in this case I may have the advantage. Which I’ll press relentlessly.

Ciara: I’ve thought this often as a spectator, but many of his attacks look rather painful.

Eamon: Most attacks are painful. Though some people could hold back a little more.

Eamon: Anyway, Hyperion is relying on wrestling moves, which I don’t think will work well against your sword’s range. But if he brings out even a little of his dominion over light, well, have you seen what Aris has been doing?

Fintan: Of course. Watching to figure out your opponent’s weaknesses is important here. We have the same opinion on Hyperion. What do you think Aodh’s weaknesses are?

Ciara: He hasn’t been watching your battles, so he hasn’t really seen you fight. But, I’m sure he’ll recognize your fighting style.

Eamon: Uncle Aodh was never a duelist though, was he? I certainly don’t recall him sparring with father or Uncle Fintan.

Fintan: That’s true. I see Aodh is foolish and arrogant as ever, not even doing his due diligence as a competitor. We both need to make it through the next round and the semi-finals, he better not ruin this and run away.

Eamon: I’m sure he’ll make it to the grand finals. You should focus on your own matches.

Ciara: We’ll be cheering for you, like we have from the start.

Exploration Start

As usual there’s just a bit of platforming you need to do to reach the next battle. With the usual NPCs to eavesdrop on. If you want to rush to the next fight just keep going right until you walk off the screen.

Inquisitive Revolving Sea Noble: That fighting style Aodh uses is quite interesting, it’s a shame only those with his power can use it, at least to that extent. Perhaps a visit to Lunis is in order.

Tired Lunan Noble: The current king lost to the prior one, but he doesn’t seem to mind. The royal court has been a mess ever since King Fintan brought Aodh back with him from his pilgrimage, it’s always something now.

Vengeful Wanderer: That fighter with the fire sword, it’s him…

Exploration End

Transition to Photens

The stage is set in the middle of a desert village. At the center is a well, inside a structure that’s like a wallless tent, except it’s clearly made to stay. The well itself is in the background, but the flat roof of the structure is both a ceiling and platform.

At both ends of the stage are a small sandstone building. Their flat roofs are also part of the stage. A barrier of golden light on each end stops fighters from going past the roofs to the other side of the buildings.

Fintan and Hyperion stand at the center of the stage in front of the well.

Hyperion: Sorry Fintan, but I can’t let you get any further in this tournament, or anything else putting you near Aodh.

Hyperion: I’ve seen how you fight, I’ve heard how you’ve spoken. Nothing good will come from your reunion for either of you.

Fintan: I never believed any good would come of it. Not everything that’s necessary is good. Princes learn that a young age, along with how to fight their enemies.

Hyperion: And now you’re a wandering warrior, burning your opponents to death before they can draw their blade.

Fintan: I was wondering when that’d become known. I only incinerated scoundrels who refused to stand down. Though I know you won’t approve of how freely I use draconic power.

Hyperion: That’s correct.

Battle Start

Hopefully you paid attention to what Eamon said, you want to keep Hyperion at a long range. If Hyperion gets close and lands a grab, you’re in for a world of pain. Don’t let him do that.

Of course that’s easier said then done. Careless attacks on your part will be blocked and used as a way for Hyperion to get near. And try not to let yourself get backed into a corner. While the tip of your blade is the most powerful, you may want to give up on extra damage to wait for when you’re sure you can push Hyperion back.

Once you build some meter, try to save it for when Hyperion does get close. Blazing Bulwark works well as a panic button for when Hyperion is in grabbing range, forcing him away, but if it’s blocked you will be punished.

You might be tempted to try jumping to the top of the buildings on either side, but the blindspots in your range will become more of a problem and make it easier for Hyperion to corner you. Instead you want to keep to the ground, for his part Hyperion shouldn’t make any effort to take the fight upwards either.

This stage’s hazard is that after a warning, a sandstorm will happen. Each second in the storm does a single point of damage, and it doesn’t impede your movement, but it can add up. The well in the center will offer shelter, but Hyperion will be there too.

You don’t want to be in the storm for too long, but stepping out for a second or two to evade attacks is preferable to taking one of Hyperion’s hits to the face. Plus, if you can keep Hyperion stuck out in the sandstorm, that damage will add up for him.

As for Hyperion’s own supers, beware Blinding Flash, the one where he uses a gemstone to make a burst of light, then goes in for a grab. The range is not to be underestimated, and the light is coded as a hit, so be sure to block as soon as the attack starts up.

Roc Strike on the other hand is an outright grab super that will send you crashing into whatever wall your back was to. If used during the sandstorm this can quickly make a tricky situation, as it can easily give Hyperion the life lead while both of you are steadily taking damage. Like other grabs, throw out an attack to keep it from hitting.

This fight may prove tricky at times, but your range does give you a major advantage. Exploiting that is the key to victory.

Battle End

Fintan and Hyperion are at their starting positions, the sandstorm is active.

Fintan: If you wanted to beat me you should have gone all out.

Hyperion: You don’t know what that looks like, or you wouldn’t be daring it.

Hyperion: If you’re not careful this could become a disaster. Is that what you want?

Fintan: No. But, it must happen.

Fintan walks into the illusory storm.

Chapter END

Next Chapter

Note from the Author: After the holidays wore me down I'm starting to build up a buffer of increasing size for writing, which is good. We're entering the phase of the story I'm most excited to write.

The brief discussion of watching other fighters makes me think of my own experience at some big fighting game events, looking up my opponents and hearing info on them from friends, like who they play as.

As always feedback and commentary is welcome.

