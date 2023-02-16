The Warthog Report

The Warthog Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
St John Starling's avatar
St John Starling
Nov 7, 2024

I had a sense Epcoatl was up to something, though I didn’t suspect it was the poisoning!

Their relationship seems like a perfectly average marriage to me. "I’ll get to work avoiding your inevitable attempt to have me executed.” Typical marriage problems.

Reply
Share
1 reply by William F. Edwards
The Beast with Five Fingers's avatar
The Beast with Five Fingers
Nov 7, 2024

personally I would love it if my wife had my uncle executed

also: "I thought our marriage was based on mutual love -" I thought their marriage was based on a ritual ball game competition!

I am additionally interested in what's going on plot-wise with Quiahuitl needing to run along the top of market stalls to get to the arena

Reply
Share
1 reply by William F. Edwards
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William F. Edwards · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture