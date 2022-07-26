The Warthog Report

The Warthog Report

User's avatar
St John Starling's avatar
St John Starling
Nov 27, 2024

"Everything we once shared, burn it and scatter the ashes to the wind." I do admire how this guy always manages to speak in fire metaphors.

I have no idea what will happen now that he's fled the tournament! I hope we'll learn more details about precisely what happened.

The Beast with Five Fingers's avatar
The Beast with Five Fingers
Nov 27, 2024

🥺 poor Aodh! I am invested in his and Fintan's story (although I regret the lack of Doran)

what's the life story of Aodh Fan? how did they gain their enthusiasm for fire dancing?

"Hákon is an unconventional grappler" exactly how people describe me

"Aodh, don’t run away. / Aodh runs away." CLASSIC HÁKON MOVE

