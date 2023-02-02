The Warthog Report

The Warthog Report

St John Starling
Nov 5, 2024

Oh god, I am ALL TOO FAMILIAR with Substack's tendency to tell on you when you've drafted a post and changed it afterwards. 🤦‍♂️

It's so fun that we happened to chose the specific story you were publishing just as WMOM was being published for the first time!

"Yes our patron god is also a god of death, who assassins make offerings to. No we’re not all masters of assassination techniques." I like these druids.

VERY intimidated by Nisha's Phantom of the Opera technique.

The Beast with Five Fingers
Nov 5, 2024

some miscellaneous thoughts:

the extreme realism of this as a thoroughly-imagined video game is so striking - "just the game making sure you know how to double jump" is such a real detail

this tree battle stage is very pleasant-sounding, and I'm pleased there are druids in this - in many ways just like WMOM

BEGINNING TO UNDERSTAND WHY EPCOATL MIGHT HAVE SOME RESERVATIONS

well, personally I think Quiahuitl did nothing wrong - I support her and whatever 1984 shit she's been doing

