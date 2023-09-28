| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Layered Forest

The screen has a gray flashback filter. Nisha and Hákon are on stage.

Nisha: You want me to participate? I’m not a fighter.

Hákon: You’re a dragon, our raw power is more than enough to win any battle. Even with all the rules around what we can do, you’ll still have enough of an edge to do well.

Nisha: I meant my question in terms of motive. There’s a difference between being able to and desiring to fight.

Hákon: Well, I want people who could beat me in the tournament, and who better than other dragons. Winning all the time is boring, and with all the raw power we have it’s hard to feel like winning has anything to do with skill.

Nisha: But you’re the one who pushed your abilities the furthest of us.

Hákon: It’s not like the fights I’ve been in were fair. But this tournament is going to be different. I’m held back enough by the rules to give mortals a chance while still using my powers.

Hákon: Still, if I faced a fellow dragon then I’d know for sure if I can handle a real battle on even ground. With the tournament rules we can push ourselves without destroying everything around us.

Nisha: I see. To me you seemed to have integrated yourself near flawlessly with the mortals, but clearly that was a mistaken assumption. I’ll take part in this tournament.

Hákon: Thank you Nisha. I know you don’t always like helping me out, but you’re right, this does mean a ton to me.

Transition to Grand Festival Hub

The flashback filter is gone. Nisha stands on center screen.

Nisha: I owe Hákon this much at least. Hyperion won’t use his abilities, Aodh hates him, I’m the only one who can give him the fight he desires.

Exploration Start

Once again it will take some basic platforming to reach the next fight, but nothing complicated. It’s more a chance to play around with your movement than a challenge.

Blunt Revolving Sea Merchant: On one hand, Hákon is definitely the least qualified member of the council. On the other hand, everyone else is so far up their asses that he’s definitely the best councilor. Definitely backing him.

Sheltered Dravalan Noble: I’ve never left the empire before, but I knew the rest of the world wouldn’t be exactly what I expected. Still I’ve been surprised more often than not here.

Proud Mondragaen Commoner: I’m still mad Hyperion lost so early, but losing to a semi-finalist isn’t that bad.

Keep heading to the right until Nisha walks off screen.

Exploration End

Transition to the Arena

Nisha: I didn’t expect to make it this far.

Hákon: And I’m glad you did. You’ve got quite the fighting style with all that metal flying around. It’ll be fun to figure out how to fight it.

Nisha: Fun… We have quite different perspectives on this tournament. However, I’ll do my best to make this battle fun for you.

Hákon: Thanks. And maybe you’ll see that this can be fun for you too.

Battle Start

Hákon is slow, but don’t think that makes him easy to prey on. One of his moves lets him slide forward on ice for a quick burst of speed that can easily catch you by surprise. He also has a projectile that works as a grab, meaning it can be broken but not blocked. So you’ll need to proactively set up your traps.

If Hákon does get close, run away. His strongest attacks might be telegraphed, but they can tank a hit and keep going. A few hits from hit can turn the match around. On the other hand, blocking his attacks will give you a good opening for Armory Assault.

Up close Hákon will use his Icy Capture super, which is easy to block when you see it coming, but he might use it to punish any openings you leave. Gale Rush works like his sliding forward special, except it ends in a grab, so jump over it.

The stage is the same as when you fought Erlingr, so you won’t need any new tricks for that. It can be helpful to get on a different elevation from Hákon so he won’t be able to pull any surprise approaches on you. Keep exploiting his weaknesses and you’ll have a path to the grand finals.

Battle End

Nisha and Hákon are back on center stage.

Hákon: That was great! I haven’t felt this excited in a long time. We’ve got to have a rematch sometime soon.

Nisha: I’m glad you were able to enjoy it even in defeat.

Hákon: I’m not the only one.

Crowd: Nisha! Nisha! Nisha!

Nisha: They’re cheering for me?

Hákon: All of those people had fun watching us. I hope you can see that at least.

Nisha: I do.

Nisha: (Yet I don’t see what exactly is supposed to be fun about any of this. At this point I won’t make trouble and refuse to fight in the grand finals, but I’m looking forward to going back to my library and doing what I enjoy.)

Hákon: Are you okay?

Nisha: Merely contemplating. Walakea always speaks of things that can’t be expressed through words, with combat as one example. I was wondering what Walakea would express in the grand finals.

Hákon: Knowing him, probably his stance on literacy or some other argument you two have. I’m looking forward to seeing the match.

Hákon walks off-screen.

Nisha: (Walaka’s beliefs and mine are opposed and complementary in equal measure. If anyone could make me see what I have yet to, it’s him. If not, then I won’t participate in events like this again.)

Chapter END

Next Chapter

Note from the Author: Next chapter is the finale. Starting with the flashback was a bit unexpected even for me as I was writing it, but the conversation felt relevant for the chapter and like something they would have already had.

Optional Discussion Prompt: What do you think of Hákon and Nisha’s relationship? This ended up being an even larger part of the story than I expected. Also Walakea and Tetlacatl weren’t featured in this chapter as a change of pace, did you miss them?

