The Warthog Report

St John Starling
Nov 21, 2024

I feel like I'm missing something about Aodh. Why is it that the only thing people seem to know him for is once setting a nobleman's hair on fire, when he also killed the kings's two sons during a foiled assassination attempt and forcibly turned the king into his drake? 🧐

3 replies by William F. Edwards and others
The Beast with Five Fingers
Nov 21, 2024

I love the slowly unveiling story, it's so dramatic

