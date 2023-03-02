The Warthog Report

St John Starling
Nov 9, 2024

You've gotta have an eye on those assassin-god-worshipping people, always trying to assassinate you! (I’m vividly imagining the tense, stressful remix of the usual exploration theme right now.)

1 reply by William F. Edwards
The Beast with Five Fingers
Nov 9, 2024

Burned Grove is such an evocative name for a setting - I want to go to Burned Grove

it's actually me who was masterminding the assassination attempts, btw (I'm pinning it on Zolin)

1 reply by William F. Edwards
