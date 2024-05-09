| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Hyprerion and Chrysanthos stand on screen. Metrophanes walks over to join them.

Hyperion: Metrophanes, how are you?

Metrophanes: I just needed some time where it was quiet. The nature of a tournament is that not everyone can get what they want.

Chrysanthos: You know, there were people in the audience who liked how you fought. And of course plenty of people enjoyed watching your puppet plays outside the tournament.

Metrophanes: That is true, but I still wanted to win the respect of more people. Your focus should be on Hyperion now. Speaking of which, Aodh is your next opponent Hyperion, correct?

Hyperion: Yes. I’ve been worried about him, but he seems to have a firm grasp on his powers now. Though…

Chrysanthos: He doesn’t have a history of being careful, and has one of being easily provoked?

Metrophanes: People can change, and it’s been quite some time since the Bloody Day. I was no friend of either of you when we first encountered each other.

Hyperion: I want to believe in Aodh. But I’d rather not test his limits, and this tournament is starting to get to me. Maybe it wouldn’t be so bad to lose.

Metrophanes: There’s no point in a tournament where everyone isn’t trying to win. A win against an opponent who wasn’t trying means nothing.

Chrysanthos: He’s right. And defeating one of the other dragons would prove your point about not needing to use your command of light, that’s part of why you’re here.

Chrysanthos: Besides, Aodh never seemed so immature that he’d be unable to take a loss like a man. Isn’t his whole reason for being here to prove he can control his fire?

Hyperion: You’re both right. Sorry about that. I should go over and face him now.

Hyperion: (I hope they’re right.)

Exploration Start

As a hint for what stage you’ll be fighting on next, there are a lot of sloped platforms you’ll go across on your way to the next match. Since you’re a close range fighter it’s actually not much of a problem for you, your attacks will all still connect.

Resentful Lunan Noble: My family will never forget the insult Aodh inflicted on us. I’ll cheer for whoever takes him out.

Anxious Lunan Noble: Why did Aodh have to come here? I enjoyed not having to worry if he’d take offense to something he overheard and assault me. Social gatherings are nerve wracking enough.

Hyperion Fangirl: Hyperion is quite the man, all that raw power going into his grabs. I wonder what kind of women he likes?

Keep going until you reach Aodh and the next scene will start.

Exploration End

Hyperion: Aodh, are you ready? I know some people have been talking a lot about you.

Aodh: They’re talking about everyone in the tournament. Really wish they would shut up. If only I was still in my burning people’s hair phase…

Hyperion: Aodh you can’t att-

Aodh: I’m joking! It was pretty obvious.

Hyperion: (And now I made him actually mad, oh no.)

Hyperion: Sorry. I’m a little on edge.

Aodh: You always worry too much. Let’s just get to the arena and see what form it’s in now.

Transition to the Hollow Mountains

The stage is set high up in a mountain range at night, with flowers growing on the mountainside. A full moon hangs in the background. The ground is sloped, there’s no flat terrain to stand on.

Battle Start

The whole stage is sloped, with you starting on the low ground. Aodh’s fireball projectiles will be harder to get around while you’re on the low ground, but if you get the higher ground they’re easier to avoid.

Your goal should be to push Aodh into the left corner, where you’ll have the higher ground, making it harder for him to get out. But getting him in the right corner isn’t too bad either. Your Roc Strike super will be useful for this, and you don’t have other supers to use it on yet anyway.

If Aodh uses his Sunrise Dance super you’ll want to keep blocking, it has a lot of hits that can catch you off guard if you lower your guard too quickly. And if you whiff some attacks with longer recovery periods, he’s going to go right for it and you won’t be able to block, so don’t get greedy.

His other super, Condensed Inferno is a massive fireball that will be a problem for you regardless of elevation. It moves slowly, which gives Aodh cover to move while you have something else to focus on. Even if you block or dodge it, you can still lose control of the stage to it, don’t be too defensive around it.

The key is to try and lock down Aodh’s movement while keeping him from doing the same to you. If you can stick close and use your faster and weaker attacks to make openings for your command grabs you’ll be able to win.

Battle End

Hyperion and Aodh are back at their starting positions.

Aodh: Damn, you’re good. Thought I mastered this power.

Hyperion: You’ve mastered not letting it run wild at least. There’s more than brute force to how you fight now.

Aodh: I just hope other people see it that way. But I’m not scared about fighting with it anymore.

Aodh walks away.

Hyperion: Aodh, you’re staying around for the rest of the tournament, right?

Aodh: I’m not hiding away in the mountains again. I’ll be fine.

Aodh walks off-screen.

Hyperion: At least someone got something good from this tournament. Aodh has really grown after everything he went through. Maybe I still need to.

Chapter END

Next Chapter

Note from the Author: Always good to see Aodh again. This fight was originally going to take place later, but I realized certain events could do with a bit more build up. We’re about to transition into the end game for Hyperion.

| Prologue/Introduction | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |