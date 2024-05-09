The Warthog Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
St John Starling's avatar
St John Starling
Nov 12, 2024

I'm just like Hyperion: I'm also a little on edge and I worry too much. Also I'm passionate about sloped platforms.

Reply
Share
1 reply by William F. Edwards
The Beast with Five Fingers's avatar
The Beast with Five Fingers
Nov 12, 2024

I hope people refer to an event in my past as the Bloody Day

("Hyperion Fangirl" is a fun detail!)

so proud of Aodh 🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by William F. Edwards
2 more comments...

