Open on Grand Festival Hub

Aris is on screen. Quiahuitl approaches.

Aris: Well, the huey chihuatlatoani of Xilaman herself has deigned to speak with me. I assume about the offer I already received.

Quiahuitl: You’re rather direct, I appreciate that. I felt it prudent to reiterate myself how grateful the empire would be for your aid. So long as we remain under one banner, Xilaman will know peace, the same peace you wish for your homeland.

Tetlacatl walks on-screen. He’s a talpman carrying a staff, with a metal headdress adorned with flowers. He wears a long green skirt with a red cape flowing behind him. Symbols are drawn on his scales.

Tetlacatl: Hear to spin more of your fantasies, imperial demon?

Quiahuitl: So you’re that meddlesome druid, the one who ran off to Nisha. Your tlatoani willingly agreed to become part of the empire, he even became one of my consorts. The trivial things you complain about were ordered by the same city you swore service to.

Tetlacatl: If history is so trivial, why all the effort to rewrite it? You’re the one who’s killed people over it. And I doubt the gods would consider their depiction trivial. Your words are as hollow as you.

Quiahuitl: I’m done speaking with the likes of you.

Quiahuitl walks off-screen

Aris: (She looked angry. Most likely that retreat was to avoid giving an undignified response. I wonder if causing that was Tetlacatl’s objective, he’s never been subtle about his feelings, but his anger is usually more cold.)

Aris: You really hate her, don’t you?

Tetlacatl: Of course. It might not have been with war, but she conquered my city none the less. Though at least it led to me seeking out Nisha. I’m disappointed Quiahuitl left so early, I wanted to remind her that Nisha a greater woman than she could ever be.

Aris: Well you declared it to me, and I’ll be sure to let Nisha know about it.

Aris: Although considering my own history, I can’t be too critical of Quiahuitl. I think there is some benefit in people being unified, just without war or rewriting history.

Tetlacatl: Is there? Each city of Xilaman had its own identity, its own gods. Now Quiahuitl is reducing that distinction as much as possible, trying to make them like districts of one city.

Aris: But isn’t it worth some sacrifice if it means Xilaman can be at peace?

Tetlacatl: The isles of the Revolving Sea say it’s worth having slavery if it means taming war. Do you agree with that? Some exchanges are not worth it. And you know Quiahuitl only talks about having altruistic aims.

Tetlacatl: Besides, whose city do you think is the model for the rest of the empire to follow? Conquerors ask sacrifice of others, but never perform any themselves.

Aris: Still, is it really a conquest if it was done by mutual agreement?

Tetlacatl: Two cities did not join together to become a new whole, my city was assimilated into the empire. Would you not call that a form of conquest? Especially when it was clear who would win and who would lose if it came to war.

Aris: I see. Well, I think my idea has somewhat solved that. Approach the shah of each city with Hyperion and use the promise of immortality and other benefits to get all of them to agree to unify in the same meeting, ideally with the leaders of the nomads present as well.

Tetlacatl: You’re just missing the part where Hyperion goes along with it. I have to say, he does seem to have the qualities of a good leader, including being too responsible to want that kind of power.

Tetlacatl: How about helping with the school, the one Nisha, Walakea, and I made? With students from all over the world, we’re hoping to plant the seeds for a wiser and more harmonious world.

Aris: (It’s a good cause, yet for now my focus should be on Mondragnes. If I focus on the whole world I could lose focus entirely. Still, this is one door I should leave open. Even if it might be a ploy to keep me from Quiahuitl.)

Aris: I’ll think about it.

Exploration Start

Nothing of note for this exploration sequence platforming wise. Next battle is when the enemy will start using super moves, so now is a good time to make sure you know how to use your own.

Dravalan Noble: So far, none of the incidents at this festival has been as bad as when Nisha’s husband from Xilaman ended up meeting the ambassador from Xilaman. Whoever thought that’d be a good seating arrangement didn’t do their research.

Pheonan Knight: Wait, isn’t her husband from Hirzen?

Dravalan Noble: You don’t know? She has two.

Xilian Villager: Things are a lot more organized now that we’re an empire, and hardly anything else has changed. Though I guess the cities have done most of the changing.

Lunan Villager: I still remember when King Fintan, or Prince Fintan as he was back then, visited my village on his pilgrimage. Those petty nobles just had to ruin such a kind man, seeing him now feels unreal.

Speak with Fintan to begin the next battle.

Exploration End

Aris: Any luck hunting down Aodh?

Fintan: No. And I hear you’re also still struggling to convince your dragon.

Aris: That’s right, not that I expect to succeed here, my plans are longer term. For now I have an offer from Quiahuitl to think over.

Fintan: You mean the woman who rose to power by convincing people the dragons are an existential threat to them now wants help from a drake?

Aris: You were a king, are you surprised something like that was mere words? People like her hate whatever power they can’t possess or undercut.

Fintan: She’s not the most sincere person, but I thought at least that was. Something must have happened to make her think she needs you. Anyway, try not to let Tetlacatl know.

Aris: I think he might have overheard or guessed it, thanks to him I have another offer to think over.

Aris: I don’t want to be like Quiahuitl or Epcoatl, but a chance to see their work up close could help with my own plans. At the very least I’ll know what to avoid doing.

Fintan: Hmm. No, I’ll save what I want to say for after the battle. Now, let’s see who can use a dragon’s power better.

Transition to Lunan Throne Room

A chandelier hangs over the fighters, while an empty throne looks on from the background. Banners decorate the walls of the throne room.

Battle Start

You’re up against another zoner, and it’s important to know that Fintan’s attacks do the most damage at the tip. He also has a flaming sword projectile to watch out for. The stage itself is flat with walls on the side, but the chandelier that hangs in the center will damage anyone who collides with it. Try not to jump too high when you’re under the chandelier.

Now that enemies actually use their super moves you should keep an eye on Fintan’s meter. Solar Sword is a fast moving projectile super, it can snipe you from the other side of the stage if you’re careless. Inferno Shield on the other hand is Fintan’s ‘get off me’ option that deals more damage but has highly limited range, more of a deterrent than anything else.

You’ll have a harder time setting up siege engines with Fintan’s fire sword projectiles coming at you. The siege tower can block the projectiles and give you cover to set up the other siege engines, so it’s a good one to start with.

One of Fintan’s weaknesses is that he doesn’t work well with diagonal angles and will mainly try to stay on the same level as you, so the ballista and the Bright Ballista super can help shut him down. Stay out of his preferred range and you’ll take this battle.

Battle End

Fintan and Aris are back at round start positions.

Fintan: That’s a creative tactic of yours with those machines. It looks like innovation won over the basics.

Aris: I’d count your fire swords as an innovation as well, copying the shape of your sword must make them easier to create. If I had the time to practice it, I would have mimicked that technique myself.

Aris: Now about what you held back from saying earlier…

Fintan: I think trying to borrow Quiahuitl’s tactics would be a mistake for you. Her unity isn’t just built from conquest, it’s built on having shared enemies. To borrow her approach you’d need to drum up hatred of some other land.

Aris: I suppose you’re right. Though perhaps if it’s framed as a rivalry with no hostility it could work.

Fintan: Maybe. What I do know is that Lunis hasn’t been the best enemy for Quiahuitl after the Bloody Day. Be wary, she’s probably on the hunt for a new target of fear and hatred. And she might be trying to set you up as one.

Aris: You have a point there. I’ve had my suspicions as well, so I’ll be careful.

Aris: (What if I became that enemy for Mondragnes? No, too risky, and I’d have to be cruel to make the illusion last. And the others would stop me. But if it fulfills Cyrus’s dream…)

Aris and Fintan walk off screen in opposite directions.

Chapter End

Next Chapter

Note from the Author: When I first started writing Aris’s story, I didn’t realize how much the Xilian cast would factor into his arc. But I’m happy it let me properly introduce Tetlacatl, and in a way that lets him stand out as more than Nisha’s other husband.

Here’s the regular reminder that feedback is encouraged. You’d be surprised what can slip an author’s notice.

