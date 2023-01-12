| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Aris walks on screen. Epcoatl is already present.

Epcoatl: Ah, Aris, have you reached a decision yet?

Aris: Yes, but I’ll tell your wife when I face her in the tournament.

Aris: But there is something you can answer for me. Did you really execute your own uncle?

Epcoatl: He stood in the way of the empire’s unity and suffered the appropriate punishment.

Aris: You remind me of myself, before I had to turn against Cyrus. A conquerer like you can never create a truly united world.

Aris: Now if you’ll excuse me, I have another tyrant to confront.

Exploration Start

There’s no more obstacles in your way, move forward to the final battle.

Aris: How have you been since our battle Feriel?

Feriel: I’ve been trying to enjoy the festival and maintain my training. As well as think over the advice you gave me.

Feriel: Oh there’s a rumor you’ll be teaching military strategy at Nisha’s school, is that true? Chief Amezwar has mentioned some interest in sending novice knights like myself there if it is, and if he gets the approval.

Aris: Right now it’s undecided. Just about everything gets overheard here, doesn’t it?

Aris: I’ll pass along a message once things are decided. For now I have one last battle to settle this tournament.

Aris: Metrophanes, is there anyone you wish you could speak with again?

Metrophanes: I’m more concerned with the future than the past at the moment. I’ll say what I must to the dead when I join them.

Aris: If you want I could try to talk to Hyperion about giving you the brand.

Metrophanes: I don’t want that, and he already offered it himself. Some people are meant to remain mortal. Just make sure my grandson doesn’t suffer on account of my reputation.

Aris: I’ll see to it. Where is little Drakon anyway?

Metrophanes: Tetlacatl got Walakea to look after him while we did that ritual for you. We’ll be watching the grand finals of the tournament together.

Hyperion: Good luck in the grand finals.

Aris: Thanks. You must be relieved not to deal with my constant proposals for how to unite Mondragnes anymore.

Hyperion: Yes. Maybe now you can enjoy a simple village life like me.

Aris: Not sure if village life is truly for me. There’s a lot that can be done with immortality, and not much to do in a small village. And before you say anything, I’m not faulting you for granting immortality to me.

Hyperion: It’s hard not to regret something like that, but I don’t regret saving you, just the cost it had for you.

Hyperion: I’m curious to see what you do next. It sounds like you’re already planning your next steps.

Aris: I’m not one for idleness. Although no matter where I end up, I’ll be sure to remain in contact.

Approach Chrysanthos to begin the final battle.

Exploration End

Chrysanthos: Are you ready uncle?

Aris: Of course.

Transition to Burned Grove

The stage is set on a small pyramid in a grove, fighters can duke it out on the pyramid’s flat top, or go down the steps to the forest floor, where you’ll quickly run into the trees that serve as the stage’s walls.

In the background are burnt trees, giving the stage its name. A statue of a female talpman stands in the background on the top of the pyramid.

Aris and Quiahuitl are standing at the top of the pyramid.

Quiahuitl: I’m impressed, I was expecting Hyperion to win in the last round. You did well to surpass him, you must also have a strong ambition leading you through this tournament.

Aris: Everyone has their own motivations, and mine have changed as I’ve battled here.

Aris: About your offer, I’ll have to turn it down. I’m no longer interested in the kind of unity you created.

Quiahuitl: That’s a disappointment. Though either way, you’re about to witness the strength that created an empire.

Battle Start

You’re up against an aggressive opponent here, one who is going to charge at you the moment the round starts. And she also has a projectile to throw at you if you try to set up any siege engines.

Once Quiahuitl sends out her rubber ball projectile it can be reflected by any attack, becoming more powerful in the process. She’ll be ready for your first reflect and probably the second, so be prepared to bounce it back and forth. It’s also possible for her to start a ‘rally’ by hitting the ball again after it hits you. If you’re not willing to take that gamble, block the ball and try to set up a siege engine.

Both of Quiahuitl’s supers also involve her ball projectile. Fourfold Strike sends out one that starts with the power it usually only gains after a four hit rally, trying to rally that one has even more risk and reward. Rubber Rain has her leap up and send out four balls at once, try to block and remove them from play, four balls is a lot to keep track of.

The slant of the stairs on this stage doesn’t work well with your ballista, but it’s still good for covering the top of the pyramid. Catapult can cover the stairs, or you can push the mini siege tower down the stairs. Mini siege tower can also tank a hit from the rubber ball, it can make Fourfold Strike less risky to reflect.

In general using the siege engines will be hard due to the stage layout and Quiahuitl’s aggression. It’s going to be a difficult battle that forces you to rely more on Aris’s normal sword attacks than the special siege engine strategies. This is your final trial, so give it all your all. Clearing this fight will bring Aris’s story to a close.

Battle End

Aris and Quiahuitl are back at their round start positions. Quiahuitl is in her weakened pose.

Aris: Part of me envied you and your accomplishments. But I’m glad Cyrus didn’t end up like you, and that I didn’t end up like Epcoatl.

Aris: You trampled over everyone else in pursuit of your dreams, and I wonder where exactly that left you. Maybe you have power now, but you’ll have to spend the rest of your life fighting to keep it as the list of enemies grows.

Aris: You might have united your people, but I’m not sure what you have right now could really be called peace.

Quiahuitl: No, it can’t be called that. But I’d rather work tirelessly to defend my power than live a life with no accomplishments. My empire will be my legacy.

Aris: A legacy of conquest maybe. That’s not something I intend to associate with, not anymore. Farewell.

Aris walks away

Transition to Grand Festival Hub (Night)

Aris and Chrysanthos walk on screen.

Aris: I don’t know if I’ll be able to eat again after that victory feast.

Chrysanthos: You’ll manage somehow. That feast took me back to the ones at the palace.

Tetlacatl walks on screen.

Tetlacatl: You must have heard this a thousand times now, still if you’ll permit me to say it, congratulations on your victory.

Aris: Thank you.

Tetlacatl: I also hear you turned down Quiahuitl. So, how about my offer with the school?

Aris: I’ll take it. Not sure how much I can offer as a teacher, but the prize money should help let some more people from Mondragnes attend.

Chrysanthos: And if you need a former dark lord for whatever reason, I don’t have too many obligations these days.

Tetlacatl: Lovely. Maybe together we can help the world be a bit more connected.

Aris: I hope so.

Aris: (Cyrus, I’ll keep walking forward, so don’t worry about me. But I’ll carry my memories of you with me all the way.)

END

Next Chapter

Note from the Author: While last chapter felt more like the climax to Aris’s arc, there were some loose ends that meant the story couldn’t end there. Now it’s at the end, and hopefully it didn’t disappoint.

Aodh and Hákon both had stories concerned mainly with their own part of the world, while Aris’s story had a much more international feeling, at least to me. Some parts of the story didn’t feel as elegant as I wanted, but I liked how it contributed to the worldbuilding.

As usual feedback is welcome, there are still eleven more characters with stories to tell after all.

Quiahuitl being the final boss here is a convenient transition to having her as the next protagonist. The one who comes after that will be decided by a vote next week.

