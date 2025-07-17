Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

Last time Kazuko ran into a fellow member of her tribe, one who made the choice not to return from the pilgrimage after seeing the outside world, much to Kazuko’s shock. Then she faced off against Walakea, who left her with some parting words that opened her mind to some new ideas.

| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Kazuko and Feriel are on screen.

Feriel: You’re not going back home?!

Kazuko: I’ve been thinking, looking at everyone at this festival, where I come from really is backwards. We only move in circles.

Kazuko: I want to see cities, things that are new and change. If I go back, I won’t be able to come here to fight in another tournament like this and see everyone again.

Feriel: I just couldn’t imagine abandoning my family. I know things are different in our homelands, but wouldn’t you at least want to tell your parents what you’re doing?

Kazuko: Not everyone comes back from their pilgrimage, they say that those who can’t make it back didn’t deserve to return. But it turns out some people don’t come back because they don’t want to. And they might be right.

Feriel: Couldn’t you at least writ- I mean send your family a message? Or visit them from time to time? It feels like you’re being selfish.

Kazuko: My mind is made up. Why do you care so much about my parents? They didn’t care about how scared I was about leaving home!

Kazuko turns her back to Feriel and runs away.

Exploration Start

This is a simple walk to the next fight, with a few platforms to hop on if you want to eavesdrop on everybody. As usual take the time to mess around or practice before advancing.

Bored Gossip: Where’s all the drama? I thought there’d be more going on between the fighters.

Melancholic Lunan Noble There’s something haunting about seeing the former king in this tournament. He’s like a ghost. I remember when he and Aodh were constant companions.

Sedentary Arena Fan: Maybe I should go traveling some time. What I’m seeing of other lands here is enticing.

Once you’re ready, keep walking to the right until you start to walk off-screen to the next fight.

Exploration End

Transition to Lunan Throne Room

A chandelier hangs over the fighters, while an empty throne looks on from the background. Banners decorate the white walls of the throne room. Kazuko stands across from Fintan at the center of the stage.

Fintan: So you’re one of the rising stars of this tournament. I remember when I was young, when everyone spoke of potential. Back when I let tradition dictate my every breath.

Kazuko: I don’t have a good relationship with my traditions right now.

Fintan: Neither do I. So let us cast them aside for this battle.

Battle Start

Compared to the last fight this is much simpler, with a plain walled stage that only has a hanging chandelier for a hazard and an opponent who also prefers to keep their distance. Don’t jump into the chandelier and that’s it for avoiding hazards. If you can, hitting Fintan into the chandelier helps add damage to yours combos.

Fintan’s attacks are strongest at the tip of his blade, so getting close lowers his damage output. He’ll punish you for trying to set up a trap unsafely, especially with his projectile where he shoots copies of his sword made out of fire, but once you have a trap down you can use it to make his ideal range difficult to enter.

Whether you stick close to Fintan or rely on boomerangs and traps while staying out of sword range, keep an eye out for his super moves. Solar Sword is a fast and big projectile that can hit any openings you leave from a safe distance, while Blazing Bulwark envelopes Fintan in flames that throw you out to his ideal range.

Whatever strategy you use, be careful about your positioning relative to Fintan and the chandelier and you should be able to advance to the next chapter.

Battle End

Fintan and Kazuko are back at their round start positions.

Fintan: Good fight. The man I came here to hunt lost earlier this round, so better you continue on than me. I’ve destroyed enough futures.

Kazuko: You were here to kill someone?!

Fintan: No, just settle things that have been left unsettled far too long. I suggest you settle things with whoever you’re angry at now before you end up a phantom like me. Which I mean metaphorically.

Fintan walks away, then stops.

Fintan: Fire melts ice, Aodh how in the name of the moon did you lose to Hákon of all people.

Fintan exits.

Kazuko: Do I know who I’m angry at anymore? Quiahuitl, the elders, Feriel… Everything is so confusing here. Why did I yell at her? Would she want to talk to me again?

Chapter END

Note from the Author: Kazuko is going through a lot right now, hard to go from people not questioning anything to people making you question everything. Thankfully there’s still plenty of time for her to have another conversation with Feriel and make up, right?

| Prologue/Introduction | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |