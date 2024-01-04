| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Fintan is walking from the center to the right, Ciara comes on screen from the left.

Ciara: Fintan, wait.

Fintan stops.

Ciara: What are you going to do about your next match? Against Eamon.

Fintan turns around.

Fintan: I know he can manage the consequences of losing. I don’t want him to lose, but unless you can get Aodh over here immediately I have no choice.

Ciara: You and Aodh are alike now. Both of you are so obsessed with your self imposed isolation that you don’t think about what it does to the people you leave behind.

Fintan: What are my son’s names? You didn’t see fit to include them in your glorified narrative of Aodh and I. Do you even remember them? You left them behind.

Ciara: I wrote down their names. But, you know what happens to traitors of the kingdom. If you had come to me you could have read the original, what I wrote, instead you read what was distributed by the crown.

Fintan: Eamon!

Fintan runs off

Ciara: Oh no.

Ciara chases after Fintan

Exploration Start

The path forward isn’t complicated, but you’ll need to jump around a little to eavesdrop on everyone. There are also some jumps under rather low ceilings, which can be used to practice some precise jumps around stage hazards you might soon deal with. When you’re ready, keep going right until you reach the next fight.

Superstitious Lunan Villager: There’s a white moon coming up and nobody is prepared. Everyone knows that’s when spirits are free to do as they please, you got to protect yourself.

Curious Xilian Villager: Are swords of fire a common thing in Lunis? I heard there was a mountain village saved by someone with a sword like that.

Eager Lunan Noble: King against king, this is going to be quite the battle. Whoever wins is sure to win the rest of the tournament.

Exploration End

Transition to Lunan Throne Room

A chandelier hangs over the fighters, while an empty throne looks on from the background. Banners decorate the white walls of the throne room.

Eamon stands at the center of the screen. Fintan runs on from the left.

Fintan: Eamon! Did you truly expunge the names of my sons from history. After you had all grown up together.

Eamon: I didn’t have a choice. It was demanded by the rest of the royal court, and as someone without regal blood, who is called foreginer despite being born and raised in Lunis, I had to go along to keep things in order.

Eamon: Maybe if you had deigned to see me, to lend your support, it would have been different. You’re the reason you had no say in that.

Fintan: You had Aodh’s backing, who would dare oppose you?

Eamon: The same sort of people who’d try to overthrow a prior king backed by Aodh and might resent his level of influence on the kingdom.

Eamon: Like how I resent that you’ve ignored me while chasing after him, uncle. You used to say the good of the kingdom mattered more than your own wishes.

Fintan: And look how it repaid me. I once favored words, but now, there’s only one way I see to settle this between us.

Eamon: Then let’s begin.

Battle Start

For the most part this is a mirror match since Eamon has the same moves as Fintan, but Eamon’s are at their strongest up close. This means you have opposing goals in terms of positioning despite being able to do just about anything the other can.

This is when the super moves come out, and like everything else Eamon’s are a counterpart to yours. Eamon’s Sunset Sword super is a large slow moving projectile that he can use to cover his approach, keep your guard up while it’s active.

Eamon’s Infernal Vortex on the other hand pulls you in towards him, punishing any whiffed attacks done too close. Be on guard for it the moment Eamon can use a super.

The stage is walled, so no threat of ring outs, but the chandelier in the center causes damage on contact with it. This restrains air mobility in the stage, which both works for and against you with how both Fintan and Eamon are weak against diagonal angles.

Overall the fight is simple and will come down to who uses their tools the best, if you’ve taken the time to properly learn yours this won’t be difficult.

Battle End

Fintan and Eamon stand at round start positions.

Eamon: I think that expelled most of my anger.

Fintan: And mine as well. Apologies for winning, this will cause problems, won’t it?

Eamon: I can handle it.

Fintan: You’ve handled too much. I’ve been too enraged to think about the pain everyone else felt that day. I’m sorry I left you to fend for yourself. But even now, I can’t abandon my purpose here.

Eamon: Then let me help you. You’re not the only one who mourned on that day. And you’re not the only one who needs to see Aodh again.

Ciara runs on screen

Eamon: Auntie Ciara?! What are you doing in the arena?!

Ciara: Making sure I’m included.

Ciara: Fintan, you better let me help too. I’ve been part of your and Aodh’s story since the beginning, and it’s mine too. We can’t let the Bloody Day be the final word of it.

Fintan: I’m not sure you’ll like what happens when Aodh and I meet, you may prefer staying away.

Eamon: I think both of us have had enough of that.

Fintan: Very well then.

Chapter END

Next Chapter

Note from the Author: I’m thankful the schedule for Battles Beneath the Stars naturally had a pause during the week of Christmas, quite convenient. Helped greatly with keeping things on schedule.

Optional Discussion Prompt: Who’s your favorite ‘moveset clone’ duo in fighting games?

| Prologue/Introduction | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |