Open on Grand Festival Hub

Hyperion is on screen with Chrysanthos, Metrophanes, and Drakon.

Chrysanthos: How does it feel to be in the grand finals?

Hyperion: Relieving and worrying. On one hand getting this far is impressive no matter what, but I don’t want to lose to Aris. I need to put an end to his argument about using even more of my power.

Drakon: But aren’t you using it now?

Hyperion: This is different, it’s far from the full extent of what I could do, just an aid for my usual wrestling style. Aris may be right that embracing my full power can protect Photens, but it’s not the only way, and it’s not how I want to live.

Metrophanes: Well said. You seem much more confident now compared to the first round.

Hyperion: It’s thanks to all of you. And now it’s time to bring it to an end.

Exploration Start

It’s the final chapter, so instead of eavesdropping you have some proper and optional conversations you can have Drakon, Metrophanes, and Chrysanthos while getting in whatever practice you need before the final battle.

Drakon: Uncle Hyperion, good luck.

Hyperion: Thank you. Make sure to wish Aris luck as well.

Drakon: I did. You two will still be friends after this, right?

Hyperion: Of course. He and I are just making this fight part of our usual disagreement. You just watch and enjoy the fight.

Drakon: I was a little worried. You have fun too.

Metrophanes: Win or lose it’s good that coming here helped you settle things with yourself. I’ll be counting on you and the others to keep Drakon company in the future after all.

Hyperion: You know, I’m hesitant to offer, but…

Metrophanes: You don’t need to say it, I have no interest in immortality. When the time comes my spirit will be there on the desert winds. And I’m sure my troupe of puppets will find a new puppeteer, perhaps Drakon if he wants.

Metrophanes: There’s a reason I made a vulture my star puppet. Fearing death drives people to madness, even some of you immortals have needed to learn that lesson.

Vulture Shah: You should be like my people, never afraid to walk among the dead and help them find peace.

Hyperion: I’ll try.

Chrysanthos: Maybe if there’s another tournament like this I should join. Though I’m not sure they’d let me bring a horse into the arena.

Hyperion: You could always fight on foot.

Chrysanthos: At that point I may as well not bother bringing my bow.

Chrysanthos: I won’t be taking sides on this match, and I’m sure you already have plans for how to counter Aris. But, even if you lose, you don’t need to start doing things his way.

Hyperion: I won’t, don’t worry.

Chrysanthos: Good. He’s still rather attached to the dream he and my father had, even after it led to all of the suffering you’ve gone through. I don’t think the entire desert needs a single ruler, and it certainly shouldn’t be an immortal.

When you’re ready, keep going until you walk off screen and transition to the next stage.

Exploration End

Transition to Photens

Aris: So it’s come down to just the two of us. Think you can defeat your own power?

Hyperion: Of course I do. This might be an illusion or whatever the right term is, but all I need to do is look around to remember my reason for fighting.

Battle Start

The stage is the same as when you fought Metrophanes, complete with eventual sandstorm hazard. As before you might struggle a bit with the size of the stage at first, but the sandstorm will turn things to your favor.

Aris is also a rather technical opponent, but in a different way. His main gimmick is creating siege engines, a mini siege tower that serves as an obstacle and can be pushed as a projectile, and a catapult that will shoot an arcing projectile after a delay.

You should attack the mini siege tower to get rid of it, since it can make it harder for you to land your grabs and interrupts Roc Strike. For the catapult don’t let it intimidate you, only try to avoid the projectile when it actually launches.

Up close Aris isn’t as strong, and his siege engines take time for him to summon. If he can create distance from you it will only get harder to approach, but once you get in the momentum is yours for the taking.

Don’t underestimate his super moves however. Bright Ballista will unleash a stream of projectiles at you while Aris is free to set up more siege engines, and Solar Bombardment calls down three rays of light in a row (starting in front of him) to damage you.

Regardless of how the start of the round goes, once the sandstorm comes that represents a good chance to take or press the advantage. Blinding Flash can cover most of the safe zone under the well’s roof so it’s harder to dodge, Roc Strike isn’t recommended for this situation since it puts you in the storm as well.

Ride the up and downs of the fight carefully and you should be able to secure victory for Hyperion.

Battle End

Aris: Congratulations. Looks like I can’t back up my argument after all.

Hyperion: So that means you’ll stop making it?

Aris: Can’t worry about your strength too much when you just won a tournament like this. I’ll see you at the feast to celebrate your victory.

Transition to Grand Festival Hub (Night)

Hyperion: It’s been a long day, hasn’t it? Thought that feast for the closing of the tournament would never end. Aris, are you all right?

Aris: I’ve been rethinking our fight, and I can’t piece together the overall reason I lost. Why the errors I made happened, how you were able to predict my actions.

Hyperion: It’s because you’re prone to get stuck in one way of thinking. Like how you can only think of using the power of light as a weapon.

Aris: I see. That’s always been my downfall…

Chrysanthos: That’s why we all have each other to keep our heads clear.

Metrophanes: And Hyperion only reached the point of seeing through you because you pushed him to get over his doubts. Together I’m sure you’ll all be able to safeguard our homeland.

Drakon: And when I grow up I can help too.

Chrysanthos: For now you can just be a child. Anyway, Hyperion, I suppose you’ve thought of other uses for your power now?

Hyperion: Not exactly. But I’ve realized I can use it in ways that don’t destroy. First I’ll think of how the winnings can help out the village before I get around to using my power.

Hyperion: I still have some worry about my power being misused, but not enough to hold me back anymore. Whatever comes next, I’ll take on the challenge my way.

Story END

Restart from Prologue?

Note from the Author: And so we’re at the end of Hyperion’s story here. Like Hyperion I got a better handle on things as this went on, funny how that worked out. Hopefully you liked seeing him as the leading role, because there’s more in store with Hyperion and company.

As announced at the start of the month, the whole newsletter will be going on hiatus for July, so it will be some time before the next story.

