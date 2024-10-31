Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game about a tournament in a fantasy world. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one.

Last time Metrophanes was put into a difficult position with Vulture Shah abandoning him shortly before their next fight. Metrophanes was able to pull out a win, and now is in search of his flighty puppet before the grand finals of the tournament .

| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Temple Room

Drakon and Vulture Shah are standing on the left side of the screen in a simple stone room, a large statue looms in the background. Metrophanes comes on screen from the right and runs towards them.

Metrophanes: Vulture Shah, there you are. Why did you abandon me during such an important fight?

Vulture Shah: Because you lack perspective. You seek the fame of a warrior when you are a shaman. You are blind to what is before you.

Vulture Shah: We are your legacy. We are what you will leave behind when my brethren release your soul to the winds. You are meant for creation, not domination.

Metrophanes: You could have said that without leaving me to fight on my own.

Vulture Shah: You wouldn’t have listened. Choosing the arena over us was your decision, I simply chose differently.

Metrophanes: I’m not choosing it over you. Do you want to be known as the creation of a failed traitor or a vital part of the champion’s fighting style? My reputation will burden you and Drakon well after my death, I’m trying to free you from it.

Vulture Shah: I am the creation of a shaman who was obsessed with seizing power, then in the wake of his failed ambitions found new purpose and joy in the realm of arts. That is what I wish to be known as. To me this tournament is simply another play to perform in.

Metrophanes: Our performances were just in the village. You’ve heard the crowds here. With me as your maker you’ll be a target of hatred in the rest of the world. I don’t want that for Drakon or for you. And I’m only getting older. I need to rectify this before I die.

Drakon comes between Vulture Shah and Metrophanes.

Drakon: Stop talking about when you’ll die. I don’t want to think about that. Can’t we just have fun at the festival?

Drakon: Even when we’re together, it doesn’t feel like you’re there anymore.

Metrophanes: Drakon… I’m sorry. I suppose I have fallen into obsession again.

Metrophanes: It’s too late to leave this tournament, but win or lose this will be my last battle in any tournament. Vulture Shah, will you fight alongside me in the grand finals?

Vulture Shah: I will.

Metrophanes: Then it’s time to bring this to an end.

Metrophanes and Vulture Shah walk off-screen together.

Transition to Grand Festival Hub

Exploration Start

It’s the walk to the final battle. While it’s a simple straight walk, instead of merely eavesdropping on NPCs you get some lengthier conversations with established characters.

Aris: What was going on in the last round? Why didn’t you use Vulture Shah?

Metrophanes: He acted up again and left me.

Aris: I’m not fond of the idea of puppets acting on their own.

Metrophanes: It’s too late for that. You’ll likely have to put up wth my puppets well after I’m gone.

Aris: That reminds me, have you thought of passing your puppeteer skill to someone?

Metrophanes: I would like if Drakon picked up the art, but I don’t want to force it on him.

Hyperion: You know, as hesitant as I am to use it, I could give you my brand, make you immortal.

Metrophanes: I’m not interested in immortality. That’s not my part to play.

Metrophanes: …And, this is the greatest lesson I can give Drakon. Not to pity mortals or fear death. To understand the true shape of a soul.

Hyperion: You remind me of someone.

Metrophanes: Try not to let that distract you in our fight. For all the trouble being here has caused me, I will still be trying to win.

Nisha: Metrophanes, this may not mean much from a mere acquaintance, but congratulations on making it to the grand finals. You’ve overcome much.

Metrophanes: Indeed I have.

Nisha: If you ever wish to teach others your form of puppetry, I’d welcome you to my school.

Metrophanes: For now I will have to decline. I’ve spent enough time distracted from my family here. Though if you still have room in the future, I would like to pass this down to the future generations.

Nisha: I understand. And I wish you luck in the grand finals.

Exploration End

Vulture Shah pulls ahead of Metrophanes, they both stop.

Vulture Shah: Before we go into the arena, let me say that I have no respect for those who don’t respect you.

Vulture Shah: You have already left your villainy behind. Few could start as a power mad villain and become a beloved local shaman, but you did. The people of our village admire and respect us.

Metrophanes: But if you ever wish to go beyond the village…

Vulture Shah: My performance will win them over. You made me to be an actor. I will preform at my best no matter the audience.

Vulture Shah: You should trust us to take flight on our own. There is only so much anyone can do for the next generation. Do not make yourself suffer on Drakon’s account, or mine.

Metrophanes: … Very well then. Let’s give them a good show alongside Hyperion.

Transition to Photens

The stage is set in the middle of a desert village. At the center is a well, inside a structure that’s like a wallless tent, except it’s clearly made to stay. The well itself is in the background, but the flat roof of the structure is both a ceiling and platform.

At both ends of the stage are a small sandstone building. Their flat roofs are also part of the stage. A barrier of golden light on each end stops fighters from going past the roofs to the other side of the buildings.

Metrophanes and Hyperion face each other

Battle Start

After the last chapter made you weaker, this puts you at full power, both you and your opponent have infinite meter, so you can go all out with super moves. You simultaneously have more space to be risky and more of a need to be cautious.

Understudy On Stage can be in constant use thanks to the gimmick of this match, though if you find two puppets more confusing than helpful you can hold off. But the added control it gives you over the stage generally makes it always worth it, letting you maintain a safe distance while still keeping up an offense.

For Hyperion’s own supers the one you want to be especially wary of is Blinding Flash, a short range projectile that leads into a powerful grab attack. You’ll likely get hit by it a few times before you get a feel for the range and how to avoid it.

Another thing to watch out for is the stage hazard, where at certain intervals a sandstorm will break out. While the sandstorm is in play you will take a small tick of damage each second, unless you are beneath the well’s roof. Being in the sheltered area works to Hyperion’s advantage, so be extra careful, try to keep him on the backfoot until the storm clears up.

When you have more space to maneuver you should try to keep your distance, then swoop in once you see an opening to combo into Full Ensemble. A few good combos into that are all you really need to win. This match likely won’t last too long either way with all the super moves coming out, so don’t be too hesitant to take a big swing to end the tournament.

Battle End

Metrophanes and Hyperion stand at their round start positions. The illusion around them fades as the stage turns back into the Grand Festival Arena.

Metrophanes: (The crowd is silent, that’s new.)

The sounds of cheering begin to play.

Hyperion: Congratulations Metrophanes.

Metrophanes: Thank you. Though truthfully, now I’m not sure what to think. I was just confronted with the consequences of obsessing over this exact result. It feels somewhat hollow. From booing to cheering with just one fight, how fickle.

Vulture Shah: It must be because of how we fought, putting on a fun show instead of trying to act strong. And now we can go back to putting on plays, leaving our fighting career on a high note.

Hyperion: So he really has starting talking on his own?

Metrophanes: Children and puppets aren’t so different after all it turns out. They can easily surprise you with their independence and insight.

Metrophanes: Now let’s go celebrate with them.

Metrophanes and Hyperion walk out of the arena.

Transition to Grand Festival Hub (Night)

Metrophanes and Drakon stand together, the full moon hangs in the background.

Metrophanes: Drakon, I’m sorry I let the tournament distract me, but even if it comes again, I don’t intend to let this repeat.

Drakon: Granpa, the way you fight is really cool. You can keep fighting. I just, I felt like you were ignoring me.

Drakon: I don’t need everyone to like you. I just want things to stay like they are back in the village.

Metrophanes: I understand now. When you become an adult it’s easy to get distracted.

Metrophanes: We should take a visit to the beach before we go back home. And then it’s time I put on another puppet play for you and the others.

Metrophanes: (Now that I have this bit of fame to pass on, it’s time I try to leave a more fruitful legacy. And I’ll leave it without forgetting to live.)

Story END

Restart from Prologue?

Note from the Author: And another tale of this tourney comes to a close. Thank you for sticking with Metrophanes to the end. With this the trio of fighters from Mondragnes have all had their story told, I hope long time followers of this serial enjoyed seeing the different angles within this group of characters.

| Prologue/Introduction | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |