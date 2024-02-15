The Warthog Report

The Warthog Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Lora's avatar
Anthony Lora
Sep 5, 2024

As a fan of the found family trope, I absolutely love the interactions between Fintan, Ciara, Eamon, and Aodh (and Doran too!). I'd read an entire book about all of them continuing to deal with their individual and shared traumas, and facing their respective futures.

Nicely done. I'm looking forward to catching up on the other characters!

Reply
Share
1 reply by William F. Edwards
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William F. Edwards · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture