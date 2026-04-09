Side Story: Two Phantoms

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Open on Grand Festival Hub (Night)

Séaghdha and Moira are walking from opposite directions, they stop in the center of the screen.

Séaghdha: You.

Moira: A fellow phantom?

Moira: I am carrying out our master’s final order and assassinating King Eamon. With two of us success is more likely, even after that failure in the arena.

Séaghdha: I’m not a phantom anymore, I’ve gained a life.

Moira: We aren’t alive. The dead don’t revive.

Séaghdha: We’re people, we always have been. But our oh so great leader and his followers made us forget that. After the purge I came to realize what we really were.

Séaghdha: I swore off our arts and have no desire to ever kill again.

Moira: You are using our arts for a disguise at this very moment.

Séaghdha: This isn’t a disguise, this is a transformation. It was only after the fall of the Phantom Constellation that I became myself.

Séaghdha: There’s still time. Run and get out of here. Start a life like I did. There’s no point killing for an organization that’s no longer around. Even if you succeed, there’s nobody to give you another order.

Moira: A weapon follows the will of its wielder. And once the battle is done returns to its sheath.

Séaghdha: You mean you’re going to kill yourself. You could be free, you could put down your weapons and retire to a quiet and honest life. Good food, watching the sun rise, music, there are a thousand reasons to live.

Moira: Life is not for us. You’ve gone mad.

Moira draws her dagger.

Moira: Traitors must be eliminated.

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Battle Start

Special Condition: Reduce opponent to 80% HP, then use Vanish.

That win condition is exactly as easy to achieve as it sounds. You and Moira have the same moveset for the most part, but Séaghdha’s attacks tend to be weaker yet faster, his dive kick moves propel him back into the air if they connect.

All it takes is a few good hits, then do the input for your teleport move to end the battle.

Battle End

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Transition to Séaghdha’s Room

Text appears on screen reading ‘During the Grand Finals’

Séaghdha is pacing back and forth.

Séaghdha: Is King Eamon trying to protect me from Moira, or himself from me? I knew to expect something like this at best, but I can’t say I like it. If I break out to help that will just cause more chaos.

Nevan enters the room. Séaghdha stops pacing.

Séaghdha: You still haven’t given up, Moira?

Moira, still disguised as Nevan, throws a dagger. Séaghdha turns transparent and the dagger goes through him harmlessly, then he returns to normal.

Séaghdha: I won’t kill, but I’ll protect myself. Get out of here while you have a chance.

Moira: Your actions defy reason.

Séaghdha: How did you go this long without realizing you’re a person? You must have some desire. Even something as simple as eating a favorite food again.

Moira: Only to receive more orders from my master. I look forward to seeing him again within the moon. You can tell him to expect me.

Moira makes a stab at Séaghdha, who vanishes once again.

Moira: I need to reach King Eamon first, pursuing the traitor has been a waste of time.

Moira runs off-screen.

Transition to Temple

A large statue looms in the background of the stone room.

Text on screen reads ‘after the festival.’

Sêaghdha walks on screen.

Priest: Séaghdha, I was worried about you. What happened? Nobody could find you for days.

Séaghdha: Thank you for caring, I mean it. I ran into my past during the festival, but things have been settled for good now.

Séaghdha: In my birthplace I was taught… evil techniques. When I arrived here I wanted to let them expire with me. Yet what happened during the festival had me thinking that maybe I should try to leave something like a legacy behind.

Séaghdha: I want to see if they can be reformed. If they can become something that respects life instead of destroying it. Surely there’s something of it that isn’t beyond redemption.

Priest: I can see now why you never gave a real answer about your past. But why come here with that?

Séaghdha: Because I want to join the ranks here. Even if my skills are better off forgotten, I want to do some form of good. And when I thought of how to do so, I thought of the people who sheltered me when I first arrived on this island.

Priest: You sound like you’ve given this serious thought. I know they won’t turn you away, but let me speak with those who have the proper authority first.

The priest walks away.

Séaghdha: I’m not sure I can leave behind more than I took, but surely this will be something.

Story END

The Reborn Phantom, Séaghdha, is ready for battle!

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| Prologue/Introduction | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |