Welcome to the Monthly Report feature of the Warthog Report, where I go over what I published here in the past month and plans for the current month. And we are now back from hiatus, thank you for your patience.

In a deeply annoying twist of fate, the big event that prompted the hiatus actually has yet to happen due to forces beyond my control that are maliciously incompetent. But, in that time I’ve been able to prepare and schedule the posts for this month already, so I still achieved the goal of maneuvering around the disruption to my time.

There’s nothing to recap naturally, but during hiatus I was able to get something worth announcing ready.

Drabbles of Body and Soul, a collection of ten drabbles (stories that are exactly 100 words) set after the events of A Marriage of Body and Soul, will be releasing this month on June 12th. This is a special for pride month, which I never thought I’d be doing a special release for, but it’s a good excuse to revisit Simon and Beleth. You’ll get to see a bit more of the world they live in, like some of Beleth’s subjects.

In terms of the regularly scheduled writing, as said earlier that is all set to go, including the beginning of Kazuko’s story in Battles Beneath the Stars on June 7th.

Once again, thank you for sticking with me during the hiatus, and you will hear from me again at the usual times this month.