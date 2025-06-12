Welcome back to the Warthog Report, my newsletter of stories, storytelling, and myth. If you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

I thought it would be fun to revisit Beleth and Simon from A Marriage of Body and Soul for pride month, so today I have a series of ten drabbles where you can see what they’ve been up to. Naturally this assumes you already read their debut.

Streamer

“You want to be a streamer?” Simon knew what Beleth had said, it simply perplexed him.

“Some use a virtual avatar for themselves. It’d help me connect with others and give you some time to yourself. People can know me by a face even without a body.”

“If it’s what you want I’ll help. Helping make your avatar could help with making the real thing. What do you want it to be?”

“I’m still deciding if I want it to be different from my planned physical form. It’s hard to commit to even a simulated body after all this time.”

Queen

“My queen, I suggest you prepare to leave for the aquarium now.” Beleth’s advisor, Athenodoros, had quickly taken to a personal assistant like role once summoned. The word queen was starting to feel more fitting, but Simon wasn’t entirely used to it.

“My queen, look at this.” Another demon had sent something to Simon’s phone. With few ways to serve him from the digital world, the demons had taken to sending Simon whatever they grabbed off the internet, like digital magpies.

Sometimes Simon wished they were less eager to serve. But it felt nice knowing they accepted him as queen.

Anticipation

During a quiet hour, some of the demons began conversing with each other. “When I get a body I’m going all out on jewelry. Oh and tattoos as well, my body will be art.”

“I know most want humanoid forms, but I want the body of a crocodile. They’re such majestic and mighty beings. I’d death roll all of our enemies.”

“But you wouldn’t have hands or be able to talk. That’d make doing your job harder.”

“Maybe there’s more to me than my job. I’ll serve in a new way. I hope Queen Simon will make it possible soon.”

Deep

Simon had found a spot to rest in the aquarium’s deep sea section. It was sparsely populated enough that he could still see into the tanks. He’d have to thank Athenodoros for picking the time well.

“It’s fascinating how many forms life can take. The physical world is truly varied,” Beleth said.

“I never thought about how weird anglerfish are before. Or knew that seahorses were so tiny and clung to seaweed like that. Us humans are plain in comparison.”

“They’re my favorite creature. No other animal could create an aquarium. Bioluminescence may be lovely, but I love humanity more.”

Chess

“Welcome to my first livestream, it’s good to meet you. I’ll be starting with a classic, chess.” Beleth’s virtual avatar was a man with rainbow wings backed by a halo, and dressed in black leather (digital) clothes. The wings and halo could emit a soft glow when he wished.

Beleth began his first online match. “It’s still fun, but chess isn’t the same without the pieces in your hand. Those AIs don’t know the feeling of setting down a piece themselves. It’s less pleasurable without touch. But being able to play chess with people from anywhere is also a pleasure.”

Store

Simon had gotten into a habit of walking while ‘calling’ Beleth. Usually Beleth decided where to. Today it was a store called Media Maniacs. It felt vast and cramped, selling books, video games, zines, LPs, every form of media.

“I had no idea they still made DVDs.” Simon picked up a case out of curiosity, then put it back.

“Data storage fascinates me. Many demons are the collecting kind, materialism is common. If the subjects we summoned gain bodies, they might try to live here.”

“I don’t get the appeal, digital is more convenient.”

“Convenience isn’t always of upmost importance.”

Friend?

A text dinged on Simon’s cell phone. An acquaintence from college had just moved to Ontia City and wanted to meet. “Where will you meet her?” Beleth asked.

“We weren’t close, I’m confused why she reached out.” Simon knew he had no choice, but he wanted to put up some resistance.

“She’s looking for friends in a new place, and you need human friends. Athenodoros, find a place and time.”

“Already done, the reply is composed and awaiting approval.” In response Simon sighed. He was set to meet Maria at Cafe Antinous tomorrow.

“This will broaden your world,” Beleth said.

Spycraft

“My king, your choice of queen was quite unexpected,” Athenodoros said. “To invent a whole new form of summoning fueled by devotion for someone unaware of him, I find it both impressive and sad.”

“He is. In time he will become a great queen. First, he needs a life beyond us.”

“How ironic, though unsurprising, that it is you teaching him that. And he has plenty of time, I’ve ensured no rivals of ours will be able to learn that we have a path to incarnation, and my spies are positioned both near and far. The queen’s safety is ensured.”

Crossover

“Hey, I’m ready for a break. Want to play something?” Simon minimized the window full of arcane code.

“There’s a game I’ve wanted to play with you. It’s a fighting game called Battles Beneath the Stars.” Beleth booted up the game. At the character select screen he chose Hyperion, an orc with draconic wings.

Simon’s cursor did a few laps around the screen. Eventually he settled on Fintan, a man with a sword made of fire. “Is he good?”

“I don’t know, I’ve only played a little.” They ended up laughing as they learned the game through trial and error.

Fashion

Once he found work, Beleth wasted no time buying Simon gifts. Most were clothes, nice clothes unlike the plain unremarkable ones Simon usually wore. He didn’t think much of it at first, but strangers began to compliment him. “Fashion is good for the soul, I look forward to dressing up when I gain a body,” Beleth had explained.

One day, the gift was a new cane. Unlike Simon’s old dull and pragmatic one, this cane was elegant, it complemented Simon’s newest outfit. At Beleth’s insistence, Simon modeled the new cane. For once, he liked the sight of his own reflection.