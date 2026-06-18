Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

Last time Walakea made it through the second round against Metrophanes. Walakea was resistant to the idea that he pay his homeland a visit, but after speaking with Metrophanes decided to hear from Keone how things have been in his absence. Now it’s time for round three.

| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Walakea, Nisha, and Tetlacatl are together. Hákon approaches them.

Hákon: Hey, are you ready for our match?

Walakea: Of course. How has running the tournament been?

Hákon: Things are going well. Actually, there is one thing I wanted to ask you about. You know Erlingr, one of the other fighters?

Nisha: He’s the one who first helped train you in combat, correct? And is currently a slave.

Hákon: Yeah. I’ve got a feeling he’s being mistreated, but someone like him would never confess to that to anyone outside the household. And I don’t have evidence so I can’t think of any way to help him, but you’re all smarter than me.

Walakea: (I’m not sure I care about someone from Brytholm suffering. No, that’s petty of me.)

Walakea: That’s what happens when laws are put on paper. Just observing him should be evidence enough, but I know that’s not how your people handle it. Can’t you buy his freedom?

Hákon: I’d rather not patronize the gladiator market. But if even you’re suggesting that…

Tetlacatl: I see the issue now. Give me some time, I might have something for you after your fight with Walakea.

Hákon: Thank you.

Hákon leaves.

Walakea: If he’s struggling to help just one person I wonder if he really could stop the isles from invading Hirzen again.

Tetlacatl: He has an obligation to fight on your side if it ever comes to that, something that extreme makes it easy to ignore all the nonsense and act.

Walakea: That is true.

Nisha: Tetlacatl, what do you have planned? You sound like you already know what you’re going to suggest.

Tetlacatl: I’d rather get more information before saying anything. You and Walakea will fight in the arena, and I’ll do work of my own in the stands.

Nisha: If only we could trade places. I’ll do my best as I promised Hákon, but fighting is not how I’d prefer to spend my time here.

Walakea: You should try to enjoy things more. Come on, let’s go.

You’ll want to practice using your super moves for the coming battles if you haven’t already, as now you’ll be expected to pull them out and your opponents won’t hesitate to use theirs. There are plenty of platforms along the way to experiment with as well, and people to eavesdrop on.

Excited Arena Fan: This tournament is so stacked I have no clue who will win most of these matches. This is great!

Bitter Spectator: When Hirzen threw out the invaders from Brytholm they killed everyone with blood from the isles who was left there. Why did we have to invite them?

Gossip: Hákon could have easily married into one of the established families, but he married a former thrall instead. I bet some of them still have a grudge over it.

Approach Keone to start the next scene.

Exploration End

Keone: You must be eager to fight Hákon. Someone like that is the exact sort of enemy you left to prepare for.

Walakea: He’s not like that, Hákon actually swore to me he’d prevent the Isles from attacking Hirzen. When it comes down to it I do believe he’s a good person, but a place like this has such a twisted morality that even he has slaves.

Keone: I’m shocked you’d speak that fondly of anyone from the Isles. You always regarded them as the enemy.

Walakea: Hákon is different, more than he realizes. Which is part of his problem. If he had only been born somewhere else we’d have no conflict.

Walakea: Though you are right, if I hadn’t had the obligation of being his brother in law I never would have given him a chance to change my opinion of him. And from him I’ve realized the people of the isles are both worse and better than I thought.

Keone: And you’re more tolerant of the literate as well. I’m not sure if anyone will believe me that you’ve become so close to people who care so deeply for ‘scribbles on paper.’

Walakea: I suppose my quest for immortality has led to some rather unexpected connections. I’m not the same as I was back in the village, am I?

Keone: Even immortals change it seems. You were so insistent on things going your way you left the moment I took your role.

Walakea: As I said back then, I didn’t want to risk undermining you.

Keone: I didn’t forget, and now we might start talking in circles when people are expecting you.

Walakea: We’ll find something else to discuss next time.

Walakea walks off-screen.

Transition to Arena

Here the audience is no longer hidden by illusions, you can see the stands in the background. Some audience members are holding up signs related to the fighters, other signs are less relevant like ‘If you’re reading this you can read.’

The stage has a flat dirt floor, with walls of ice to set the boundary. This simplistic look is merely how the stage starts out. Walakea and Hákon stand at opposite ends of the stage.

Battle Start

Hákon can be a tricky opponent to fight as Walakea, you might think your attack speed compared to his noticeably slower one makes this easy, but a good number of Hákon’s attacks give him armor that keep it from being interrupted. Just hitting him a lot will let him hit you harder.

Instead you should take a more evasive hit and run type approach with him, responding to his mix of strikes and throws with your own. Don’t rely on it, but you’d be surprised how often running forward and grabbing works.

Hákon compensates for his slow speed with a special that propels him forward on ice, which he can use in air as well, try to get a feel for the range of that attack so you can remain ready for it. His Gale Rush super is an even stronger version of it, try to jump when you think he’s about to use it.

On the other hand his Icy Capture super is a very slow and strong hit that cannot be stopped, but is easy to dodge. He’ll use this if you get caught in a long recovery period by him. Do not try to him, just run.

For your own supers Metal Upper is generally the better choice here with how it can give more follow ups, letting you land more safe hits.

This stage is fairly simple, but has floating platforms that will appear and disappear in different formations. Make the most of whichever set of platforms you have to float around Hákon without committing too hard to any one position. If you can avoid getting greedy with offense you’ll have this fight down.

Battle End

Walakea and Hákon are back to round start positions.

Hákon: We should fight like this more often, you’re good. Your fighting style reminds me a little of Erlingr’s.

Walakea: What.

Hákon: They’re clearly different, but some parts feel roughly similar, like distant relatives.

Walakea: There is no similarity. It’s only a coincidence. My fighting style is pure, the only thing not Hirzeni about it is my use of Nisha’s power.

Hákon: Okay, sorry, I didn’t mean it in any rude way. I was probably just imagining things.

Walakea: Oh, I did get harsh there, sorry.

Walakea: (There’s no way it could be anything like mine.)

Chapter END

Note from the Author: We’re at the halfway point, and as usual this is when things start to get more complex. I like reaching the point where I can start talking about super moves in the guide section.

| Prologue/Introduction | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |