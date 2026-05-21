Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Walakea and Nisha are on-screen with Tetlacatl, a talpman carrying a staff, with a metal headdress adorned with flowers. He wears a long green skirt with a red cape flowing behind him. Symbols are drawn on his scales.

Tetlacatl: There don’t seem to be many people from your homeland here Walakea.

Walakea: I’m not surprised, us Hirzeni don’t trust the people of the isles generally. Some who are here may even be like me in wanting to outdo the islanders at their own festival, though I appear to be the only one doing so in the tournament.

Nisha: Don’t forget we’re here for more than your own agenda.

Walakea: I care about establishing the school as well, but keeping these people away from my homeland is more urgent. You’ve made it clear you won’t fly in to the rescue, so this is my best opportunity to leave an intimidating impression.

Tetlacatl: Or an unthreatening one if this goes poorly. I hope your training pays off, especially against Hákon and Quiahuitl. Neither of us has been the best training partner.

Walakea: Most people here will be like a hawk underwater against those from a different land or those with draconic power, the training we’ve done should have me more prepared than most.

Walakea: Of course I’m going to be careful, there are some fighters I intend to watch closely during their matches. Which is why we should get going to the arena.

Exploration Start

Take this time to get used to how Walakea controls. He’s a fighter who excels at overwhelming his opponent with a barrage of quick attacks, so movement is important for sticking close to all of your future opponents.

You do have a metal ball projectile, but it won’t be winning any projectile wars. It’s a tool to create openings to move forward, not something to rely on for offense in itself.

For your supers Eight Pronged Assault hits the opponent four times, then slips behind them for another four, real players will catch on to the pattern but the AI won’t. Metal Upper is a launcher followed by hits from your metal ball to juggle the enemy, you can follow this up with a lot of different attacks.

But for this first battle just your normal and special moves should be enough to win. While you play around with your attacks be on the look out for NPCs to eavesdrop on for more story details.

Frustrated Merchant: Why do mainlanders lump us all together? Stop yelling at me about what Brytholm did I’m from Vethsmärholm, we don’t like those guys either most of the time.

Curious Merchant: The people of Hirzen don’t use writing? How do they keep track of anything then?

Worried Dravalan Noble Both of Nisha’s husbands left their homelands behind, I wonder how they feel being at an event like this? I hope Tetlacatl doesn’t cause an incident like that time some genius had him sit by the Xilian representative.

When you’re ready, just keep walking to the right.

Exploration End

Walakea, Tetlacatl, and Nisha are walking together, Nisha is also writing in a book. The group comes to a stop, with Walakea and Tetlacatl turning to face Nisha.

Walakea: Nisha, should you really be writing while walking?

Nisha: I’m trying to create a record of what happened here, and there is much to record before the tournament begins.

Walakea: How can you do that when you’re looking at your book instead of people?

Tetlacatl: It feels odd to side with Walakea on something like this, but he’s right. You can write your account of things later after a full day.

Walakea: Or you could work on your memory instead of relying on squibbles. This is how you create a record of things.

Walakea walks ahead to a random person.

Walakea: Hey there… Keone is that you?

Keone is a human man dressed similarly to Walakea.

Keone: Walakea, it’s been some time.

Walakea: Keone what brings you so far away from our village? No first, I should introduce you. This is my wife, the dragon Nisha, who agreed to make me immortal. And that’s Tetlacatl, her other husband who sought her out for similar reasons to me.

Walakea: This is Keone, my former apprentice and now replacement.

Keone: So you did become immortal. I came here in part to hear if anyone knew what happened to you. Meeting you outright feels like a miracle. Of course there was word that this was what happened, but you know how rumors are.

Tetlacatl: I can’t imagine Walakea was an easy teacher to have. Especially with the role you fill in your village, where I come from lorekeeper, judge, and mathematician are all separate responsibilities.

Keone: Walakea’s standards are high, but he always made sure I knew how to meet them. Is it true you’re fighting in the tournament?

Walakea: Yes. I’ve tried to use my connections to ensure our homeland never faces another invasion, demonstrating the strength of our martial arts here is part of that.

Keone: Then I’ll watch you fight in the arena. Good luck.

Battle Start

Push forward as soon as the round begins and start throwing out attacks. Kazuko prefers to keep opponents away, so sticking close to her will give you the advantage, just keep moving around and attacking.

When she does get the distance to do so, Kazuko will set up various traps on the stage. Most trigger when stepped on, but if you’re between her and her fallen boomerang she can pull it back to trip you, and while you’re knocked down she’ll set up even more traps.

Stage transitions will clear away the traps, but even without those you can also simply jump over them. Of course some forms of the stage are easier to avoid traps on than others. This fight is basically a test of your ability to move around the stage.

As this is just the first fight you won’t be punished too harshly for mistakes, so it shouldn’t take too long to get the win and move on.

Battle End

Walakea and Kazuko are back to round start positions.

Kazuko: You’re strong. Looks like I’ll need another way to get something for my pilgrimage so I can go home.

Walakea: I’m sure you’ll find one. For someone of your age you fight well.

Kazuko: Thank you. As fun as the sights here are, it does make me miss home a little, I hope I can see it again.

Kazuko leaves.

Walakea: It’s been some time since I missed my homeland this much. How much would I recognize?

Chapter END

Note from the Author: And the final character story is now in motion. Walakea is a character I particularly enjoy so he’s a good one to bring us to the end with one final run through the tournament.

| Prologue/Introduction | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |