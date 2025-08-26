Welcome to the non-fiction ‘Warthog Blog’ section of the Warthog Report, where I write about different subjects as they interest me. If you’re a subscriber and just want other parts of the newsletter, you can adjust which segments you receive here. This one is going to get a bit self referrential, and parts of it are funny to me at least.

Rushing things often leaves them far from perfect. Yet if there is never any pressure it’s rare that whatever is being worked on will actually be completed. That is why we have deadlines.

Having started my writing with fanfiction, I’ve seen what happens with no deadlines. The average multichapter work of fanfiction never makes it past chapter one, because we’re talking about hobbyist writing with no imposed deadlines. I had many fanfiction ideas back in the day that barely made it on to the page let alone a second chapter.

This is why I think National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) became so popular before controversies killed the organization running it. It wasn’t actually about the 50,000 words, it was about needing to finish by the end of the month and having a community of other people striving for the same goal. At least that’s how it was to me.

Part of the benefit of starting this newsletter was the creation of deadlines for myself, because I had observed that I worked better with the pressure. Having an audience that expects the schedule to be kept makes it easier to keep a schedule, and thus helps me continue writing.

By the time the NaNoWriMo organization was truly in its death throes, I realized I no longer needed it, because thanks to this newsletter I’m consistently writing. I did use it to try to write something outside my normal posting schedule, but with a normal posting schedule I get plenty of writing accomplished year round. They were no longer needed for me to write a novel.

I didn’t do much non-fiction writing before making this newsletter. But I let myself fall for the advice of doing non-fiction writing to attract people to the fiction, and I did want to express more of my thoughts in writing. My feelings on this approach now are mixed, but I like some of the writing these deadlines have created, without them I doubt they would have been written.

The reason I’m writing this is because there’s something else I want to write for this section of the newsletter, but I know it needs more time to be done well, more time than would put it anyway near the deadline. Meanwhile this piece gains something meta from being written due to deadline pressure.

My fiction on this newsletter is another angle to consider deadlines from.

At first chapters for my still ongoing web serial Battles Beneath the Stars were released when they were ready, but I realized writing would work better. It has taken so long to complete even with deadlines I don’t want to imagine how much longer it would take if I hadn’t implemented a posting schedule.

There are some parts that I think would have benefited from a looser schedule where I could have taken more time, which is why I plan to make a collected version with revisions (some more major than others). And I knew going in that the web serial format lends itself to rougher less polished writing.

For web serials I’ve seen weekly and even daily tossed around as the suggested posting frequency. Yet for my own I do every other week, and while I do wonder sometimes if I should move up to a more conventional pace, a schedule that I can keep is better than one with a risk of making me frequently miss deadlines. That’s the real ideal posting frequency if you ask me, one that can be reliably maintained, and not everyone has the ability to do new chapters every week.

The amount of chapters is also a factor. Battles Beneath the Stars has continued on for the length of time that multiple full serials I’ve read have begun and ended. But twelve chapters is a different workload from what will end up totalling around eighty four chapters give or take, which contain multiple complete narratives.

And because of the start and stop nature of Battles Beneath the Stars it isn’t as easy to prepare chapters in advance, opening the order of character stories to polls means I don’t know what order they’ll be in myself. And I haven’t always had the luxury of writing ahead of schedule even within the current story.

My next web serial will be much easier to plan ahead for, and I intend to wait until there’s already a decent backlog of chapters ready for publication to start, which should make a weekly chapter posting deadline more managable. In a way, the deadlines are the most important thing to plan, as they shape the pace of the writing.

Sometimes deadlines do prove more of an obstacle than a help however. I delayed one short story I wanted to post because I realized something was wrong, it didn’t feel right, there was something that needed more time to assess and fix. Not everything needs to be rushed out to meet a deadline.

One of my many frustrations with current gaming culture is the ‘just patch it’ mentality, where people consider the state a game is in on release just some minor detail to forget about, even when that state is a blatant example of false advertising to the point of stores needing to cover up parts of the box or greedy microtransactions so aggressive they got senators discussing regulating the video game industry. And it all comes down to deadlines that were improperly placed.

Quality matters. I believe in making something first and making it good later, but the part where you ask money for it should be after making it good, not before. That’s why so many web serial authors I’ve read wait until the collected and revised edition of their serial to charge money for it, even on platforms built around subscriptions. Paying for writing made on a weekly deadline isn’t the most appealing deal.

In a way, managing deadlines is the skill that defines all creative work, since it’s what gets things done and shapes how the work is made. Like how this piece is shaped by the fact that I’m still writing it with around ten minutes left before my self imposed (by professionalism and pride) deadline. Is this a pearl or just nonsense?