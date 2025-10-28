Welcome to the non-fiction ‘Warthog Blog’ section of the Warthog Report, where I write about different subjects as they interest me. If you’re a subscriber and just want other parts of the newsletter, you can adjust which segments you receive here. This one is a follow up to a prior post but it can stand on its own.

Previously I wrote about the general idea of adapting the written word into video games. And I have the sort of mind where I can’t approach that subject and not come up with multiple hypothetical examples. So as a follow up I’d like to make my arguments for a few ideas that came to mind while writing it.

Beowulf - Action-adventure game

Beowulf is a fairly short narrative, which makes it easier to adapt in some ways. Rather than invent a bunch of random minor monsters for Beowulf to fight, the answer is to borrow from Shadow of the Colossus, a game where each fight is important. You don’t need to add filler to fit into this format, even if three fights is far less than what Shadow of the Colossus has, some things are just meant to be short.

Shadow of the Colossus also has a contemplative mood to it, something that would be fitting for a Beowulf adaptation, so it serves as a good model in that regard as well. The way the dragon is mourned by the narration has comparisons with how the player is made to feel regret for killing the colossi.

The actual combat itself would be different, Beowulf does not climb any of his opponents. But the overall experience and structure would benefit from drawing on Shadow of the Colossus.

Also we as a society should not allow that CGI abomination and its tie in game to be the most prominent modern Beowulf adaptation. Though the lack of a good adaptation also applies to the next thing I’m talking about.

Dracula - Visual Novel

While adapting a novel into a visual novel feels like a prospect that’s a little too simple, it also doesn’t appear to have been done that much. I’m disappointed there aren’t more visual novel adaptations of public domain works, if nothing else they represent a good opportunity for artists to draw the characters and environments. Not to mention they can explore different narrative possibilities without sacrificing the original narrative, you can play with the source material more.

Although you could just put the entire original text in and put text boxes around dialogue, I think that misses what makes visual novels really work. Prose meant to stand on its own is different from prose accompanying art and music, which also achieves a different effect. You can’t use one as a complete substitute for the other.

I decided to pick Dracula as my specific example because in a work of horror like Dracula the format of having to make choices, one of which will lead to an unfortunate dead end and force you to pick again, can work well for showing just how narrowly the protagonists survived many situations. It amplifies the suspense when you know there’s a genuine chance picking wrong makes you see someone meet with a terrible fate, even if reading the original makes which one is the wrong choice obvious.

I’d also go all in with this and after reaching the true ending in line with the novel, allow players to go back and make a new choice where Seward doesn’t miss a certain message, branching off into a new version of events like a work of fanfiction. But the ending of this would be clearly marked as the ‘false’ ending, a mere bonus after the main course, which is why it’d require seeing the true ending of the novel first.

Aeneid - Musou/Warriors

This is the least by the letter faithful of the ideas presented here, the Aeneid has some notable scenes of war, but plenty of it does not involve combat. Though it’s not a ‘Divine Comedy action game’ level mismatch. I came to think of some ideas for how to execute this specific concept (since it needs justification) that I need to get out there in some form, so here we are.

What prompted me to start thinking along these lines is that the Aeneid does have some battles at the scale with which the genre works, like being the epic that actually shows the climax of the Trojan War.

With Musou games like Koei’s many Warriors games you control a powerful character who cuts through hordes of enemies easily, but the real difficulty comes from trying to control an entire battlefield with just one (or in some games a few) characters, it’s about the wider picture. While the Aeneid follows Aeneas’s journey, it is also about the greater picture of Roman history up to what was Vergil’s present.

The early part of this would of course include the flashback to the Trojan War, where during the sack of Troy you would get a flood of objectives that are impossible to complete like ‘save Priam.’ And at the end of the game the map for the final battle around Laurentum would be a blatant reuse of the Troy map, just with the player in a different starting position.

Some battles would need to be invented to structure a whole adaptation around this style of gameplay, but I believe I have decent ideas about how to do so. There would be several battles early on against Carthage’s enemies, enough for the player to feel attached to Dido as an ally and playable character before the gods demand Aeneas abandon her.

And in the underworld Aeneas’s vision of the future would place him in the Roman civil war, on the side of Augustus of course, making the way time is blended together in that section much more literal.

This is a more loose adaptation than my other ideas, but I do believe that the emotional effects aimed for would ultimately justify the deviations for the sake of gameplay. In general the increased focus on warfare and Aeneas’s inability to escape it would be angled as its own statement on what the history of Rome means, which itself has a basis in what the Aeneid was saying, just made more extreme.

Incidentally there is in fact a Warriors game based on the Trojan War that has Aeneas as a playable character, which I like because the Aeneid is often overlooked these days. We need more things drawing on the Aeneid so people stop neglecting it, but based on what happened to Beowulf I think it’s best if Hollywood specifically continues to forget it exists.

And that’s what I’ll share for now. With how much difficulty I’m having executing one video game idea I know the odds aren’t great that I’ll be able to carry out every idea that comes to mind, so writing about them here still lets me share them in some way. That’s the entire point of my webserial Battles Beneath the Stars.

If you’ve had any hypothetical video game adaptation ideas of your own I’d appreciate hearing about them in the comments or elsewhere.

