Delta's Odysseys
5d

Very nice choices for these works--especially Beowolf, I could definitely see that kind of format working for the story. For dracula, I could maybe see something akin to a point-and-click game also working? There are parts of the story that feel like they would fit with some sense of exploration or puzzle-solving, but a visual novel would definitely be one of the more straightforward ways of adapting the narrative.

As for what I'd adapt, I've wondered if the best way to adapt the divine comedy is something like an undertale/deltarune or everhood-esque rpg. Specifically how the meta elements present in those games would, imo, fit fairly well with how Dante's narrative is structured, and how the real-world elements of Dante's journey, including his personal life and politics, play a part in the Commedia.

It obviously wouldn't be a 1-1 adaptation, but I feel like it would be the best way to adapt the *spirit* of the story at the very least. That, and the multiple specific character encounters in undertale and everhood could fit well with how Dante meets the other souls in the inferno, at least.

Kerry Jane
5d

Narrative based games are my favorite, and I would love to play your Dracula visual novel.

