Welcome to the Warthog Report, the home for my fiction and non-fiction. This post is part of the regular feature ‘Let Me Talk To You About,’ where I ramble about creative works of any medium that I enjoy. You can adjust which segments you receive here. Today is about a Star Wars book.

Franchises like Star Wars are an odd beast in how they accumulate a vast amount of spin-offs and tie-ins. Everyone knows the movie trilogies, but beyond lies the Expanded Universe spanning just about every form of storytelling with nowhere near the popularity of the source material, and what feels like too much material for any one person to take in. So I’ve found my personal Star Wars niche with the fictional history books.

The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire is written as a book that exists within the Star Wars universe, written shortly after the events of the sequel trilogy from the perspective of a historian who fought as part of the Resistance. Technically the in fiction author is a character who appears in The Rise of Skywalker, but in such a minor role I had no idea he wasn’t made just for this book until well after finishing it.

My favorite part of the book in general is that the real life author keeps the context in which the fictional author is writing in sight. The introduction to the book serves as a good breakdown of why the sequel trilogy is far more cynical than it frames itself as, asking what makes this happy ending any less likely to be overwritten than that of the original trilogy when it’s practically the same ending. So this book is the attempt of the author to prevent yet another repeat and break the cycle.

In essence the book is a broad recap of the three movie trilogies and expanded universe material, synthesized into one narrative about the Galactic Empire itself by placing the events in a wider historical context and analysis. The loss of high ranking and experienced officers like Grand Moff Tarkin on the Death Star is argued to have been worse for the Empire than the Death Star itself being destroyed, while the Battle of Hoth is presented as a pyrrhic victory for the Empire that destroyed morale in a way it never recovered from.

Attention is also paid to what exactly a random historian who happened to sometimes be around important people as their subordinate would know. The discovery of archives on Exegol, the planet at the end of Rise of Skywalker, is used to give our metafictional narrator access to plenty of information and confidence about the Force and those who use it, but it isn’t perfect. There are things that remain mysteries to him that readers can look up on Wookiepedia.

What I found most surprising was that the Crimson Dawn from Solo and its abandoned sequels were given an entire chapter, as those plot threads were resolved in other parts of the expanded universe and then folded into this narrative. I think that demonstrates the strength of this book, that even the plotline of a planned movie subseries shunted into less marketed material could be given a place. Part of my enjoyment of the chapter came from it being fully new material to me.

Though it makes me harder on Solo now knowing that Qi’ra’s role in the expanded universe is far more interesting than the movie she debuted in, they should have just jumped straight to her movie instead of explaining why Han’s last name is Solo, a question that has definitely been asked and was important to answer.

I also found some parts of the book a little comedic, sometimes in a morbid way. Vader’s habit of executing those who failed him is described as contributing to the Empire’s already present talent drain problem. Combined with how his actions at Hoth ruined morale, it makes Vader come off as unintentionally aiding the Rebellion as much as he hindered them. Turns out it’s hard to build up new talent when anyone good enough to work for Vader is one mistake away from a force choke.

When talking about the aftermath of the Rebellion’s victory the book also mentions a flood of post war memoirs from all sides of the war, including Kallus from Star Wars Rebels. It’s a detail so mundane and easy to imagine that it cracks me up. I also enjoy the mental image of various Star Wars characters reading each other’s memoirs and arguing over them and so didn’t like the direct confirmation Luke and Leia never engaged in that trend. Maybe if R2-D2 had written a memoir the New Republic could have been saved.

Returning to a serious note, the transition to the sequel trilogy was one I dreaded reaching in the book but ended up appreciating. This is the part of most importance and immediacy to the in fiction author and it comes through. More time is spent on the build up to The Force Awakens than the sequel trilogy itself, as The First Order isn’t the Empire. Like other works in the expanded universe The New Republic is portrayed as an overly complacent and bureaucratic government, in addition to the issues of the culture deliberately created by the Empire not vanishing overnight and a fear of plunging the galaxy back into war.

It’s an interesting bookends that after the first chapter discussed Palpatine as a person and his cult of personality the final chapter discusses how even in The First Order the new generation didn’t actually care much for Palpatine when he somehow returned. Like with the introduction I also read this as a critique of Rise of Skywalker, because it drives in how abrupt and forced the random revival of Palpatine was.

With the Star Wars franchise being an ever growing creature the book is already a bit out of date. You can tell it was written between the first and second seasons of Andor and it disappoints me a little when thinking of how the events of Andor’s second season could have contributed to the book, as both are more politically oriented takes on the Star Wars universe.

The book is as much about someone trying to make sense of how things went wrong as it is the Galactic Empire itself. All the faults and inconsistencies in other Star Wars media that the book ends up drawing attention to add to that sense of trying to find some meaning in events that just don’t seem logical. Even more than other expanded universe works, it’s about Star Wars itself, not just the movies but the whole beautiful mess that comes when a setting keeps getting new material decades later.