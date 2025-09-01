Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month.

Last Month

Most people probably weren’t expecting me to write about an opera, but I did, and the person I saw it with was hoping I would write about it. It was a good time, but putting my experience into words was a little difficult.

I had ideas for a post that I knew was going to take more time than I had, so I quickly put together some fittingly hasty musings on deadlines and the impact they have on creative work.

Kazuko’s story wrapped up in Battles Beneath the Stars, now there are just three characters left for a turn at having their story told. I’m pleased with how Kazuko’s finale turned out.

This Month

This month marks a big change to my schedule, as it’s the start of my first semester of graduate school to study library science. I didn’t expect to be back in any form of schooling after undergrad, but with how things have gone it ended up feeling necessary. I plan to become a mad library scientist and hope to figure out what that involves during my studies.

Ideally there shouldn’t be any change in the posting schedule, but the reason I’m sharing this information is due to the increased risk of delays it represents for the newsletter.

For Battles Beneath the Stars, the next character poll ended in a three way tie, so I spun a wheel and it landed on Feriel. Expect her story to begin this month.

That’s all for now, thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report.