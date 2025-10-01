Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month.

Last Month

I had talked about it previously as part of another post, but I decided to give Schwarzerblitz a dedicated rambling post. It’s legitimately one of my favorite fighting games in terms of story so I hope it inspired some people to look into it.

And after delaying it to buy time, I published my piece about video game adaptations of epics and books. I enjoyed the reception to it since it inspired some people to mention their own ideas to me.

Getting used to a class schedule again also delayed the start of Feriel’s story, but it has begun and will now be on the usual schedule. There are some similarities to Kazuko’s story, but not as much as you might expect.

This Month

October should mostly be business as usual, which is good considering I wasn’t sure if every section on the newsletter would survive the start of grad school. I have a follow up to the video game adaptation post that will likely be this month’s non-fiction. I’m also looking forward to the chapters of Feriel’s story that will be serialized in October.

In other news, I recently came upon something I think fans of Battles Beneath the Stars would enjoy, a tumblr detailing a fake fighting game character by character. This is more focused on the mechanics while Battles Beneath the Stars is focused on the story, so they’re contrasting takes on the same concept.

That’s all for now, thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report.