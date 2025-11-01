Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month.

Last Month

I talked about the puzzle game that made me realize I actually can play VS puzzle games, Panel de Pon. In hindsight not a fitting game to talk about in October with how cute it is. This post also made a friend of mine finally learn what the flower item in Smash Bros does

Following up on my post about the general idea of video game adaptations of the written word, I went into some specific examples of how I would approach it. This was a fun thing to write, and I appreciated all of the responses it got.

Over in Battles Beneath the Stars Feriel’s story continued, getting more into her supporting cast and setting up some drama for next month’s chapters.

This Month

When a friend asked how I had been, I said things have been mixed. Regardless of the good and bad, things are continuing on schedule, though not much time to play around with things outside of that. I’ve been looking into a new art form I’d like to share here sometime, but the time to make something to share will be hard won.

Feriel’s story won’t reach its end, but we’ll be right on the doorstep of her ending by the end of November. Slow and steady wins the race, especially with the chaos that can get in the way of serialization.

That’s all for now, thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report.