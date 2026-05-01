Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month. The overwork induced hiatus is over, feels like too long since I’ve written for the newsletter.

Despite everything weighing on me last month, I brought Eamon’s story to a close as the one post last month. I enjoyed what I was able to pull off with it, but certainly needed time to recover after how hard I had to fight for it.

Battles Beneath the Stars is now ready to resume with its final story, Walakea’s. The rest of the newsletter will resume as well.

In other news from last month, I took part in a game jam to make a fighting game. Despite the game jam running for the whole month I could only start around the middle of the month for reasons already mentioned. When I finally had the time I partnered with an artist friend, got a fresh installation of the fighting game framework Castagne for Godot Engine 3, and we got to work.

Our result is Ascendance of Obsidian, a fighting game about Aztec jaguar warriors fighting each other to become the next personification of Tezcatlipoca. Mechanically it is set apart by special moves costing health to use and each character having a super move that will kill them if it fails to win the round. Given the time constraints we could only make two characters and had no space for features beyond local vs, the training mode is simply what comes with Castagne by default.

Being a game jam game, it is free for download on itch right now. It has no online mode, but programs like Parsec can be used if you have anyone you’d like to play with who can’t come over.

Getting fixated on this in my free time was a good change of pace, putting all this energy into a creative work of an entirely different medium means I can return to the newsletter refreshed with a new perspective, my writing muscles having had a chance to rest as I trained my game developer muscles.

That’s all for now. Barring unforeseen disaster this newsletter should be right back on schedule for the upcoming month, which I am grateful for. Thank you for your patience.