Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month. Last month had a quite bit going on, so let’s get into the recap.

Last Month

I got February off to a good start with a nice long interview on the Niche Fighter Monday stream about Battles Beneath the Stars, where I answered some insightful questions and got to talk about the big ideas with the serial. Felt great just to talk for a long while with someone about the story.

On the subject of Battles Beneath the Stars, Eamon’s story has now reached the endgame, where everything that has been building up is going to come out next month. Be sure to catch up when you have the time if you missed the latest chapters.

My other special event was the paid edition of A Marriage of Body and Soul. I was nervous about this one and the ways it could go wrong, but so far nothing about it seems to have gone wrong. Even with no new prose it was nice to have a reason to think about the story again.

As for the normally scheduled posts, I wrote about a game I have somewhat mixed feelings on. My main regret with this is that I didn’t talk enough about how I do actually enjoy the game and even contributed to a wiki for it, but also all the critical things I said about it are true. Sometimes I want to mock the things I like.

I wrapped up last month with a post about a website I made, dedicated to frequent subject of writing here Tezcatlipoca. Making websites is an art form in itself, so I had a lot of fun with it.

This Month

Since I met the lofty goal of one purchase for A Marriage of Body and Soul, I’ll be doing more optional paid editions. Next is The Swordsmen, and this time there actually will be some exclusive content. A good while back I toyed with the idea of having ‘deluxe editions’ as exclusive paid subscription benefits, but chose not to go through with it even after making the extra content. So if you get the paid version of The Swordsmen you’ll get it with slight revisions and some extras like author commentary.

That’s all for now, thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report.