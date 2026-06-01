Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month. We finally had a normal month upload wise again.

Last Month

Walakea’s story has finally begun, with the second chapter coming later this week. It’s the beginning of the end for Battles Beneath the Stars, so don’t miss the last story.

I was worried I wouldn’t have anything to write about for Let Me Talk To You About with how I had been too busy for new experiences, before remembering when I had been able to watch Mayabazar.

One of the ways to make juggling this newsletter and other creative projects easier is to write about said creative projects, and my work on refining my gamejam submission took a turn that made for an interesting talking point.

This Month

My focus this month will be on preserving my hard won writing momentum with this newsletter for the months ahead, stocking up for busier times. Since it’s pride month I’d also like to offer a reminder that a PDF copy of A Marriage of Body and Soul can be bought on itch.io.

That’s all for now, thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report.