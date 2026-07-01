Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month.

Last Month

Chapter 4 of Walakea’s story will be posted tomorrow so now’s a good time to catch up with chapter 3.

With my interest in mythology and fantasy I finally rectified the error of having not read The Gods of Pegāna by Lord Dunsany, which is considered the first case of a fictional constructed mythology.

And reading Dunsany is part of a larger agenda on my part to read more of the older classic fantasy books, so I also wrote about that and went into the books and authors I have identified.

This Month

If everything goes as planned, Walakea’s story will conclude at the end of the month and the epilogue for Battles Beneath the Stars as a whole will be published in August. Meaning this could be the last full month of Battles Beneath the Stars.

That’s all for now, thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report.