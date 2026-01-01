Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month.

Last Month

I found a new medium to write about, websites. A lot of people are all gloom and doom about the big websites, but there’s an indie web movement out there with plenty of offering to explore if you’re willing to actually step out of the dead malls of social media. I-land is plenty of fun just to wander around in.

This post is just about last month because I already did a full year review last month.

And December was a month of transitions for Battles Beneath the Stars, with the finale of Feriel’s story and the final next fighter poll.

This Month

The big thing for this month is preparing the endgame for Battles Beneath the Stars now that the year end festivities have quieted down. Next up is Eamon’s story, rounding out the Lunan cast.

And while I’m doing the usual I’m also going to start working on something that won’t bear fruit until February. I’m looking into offering paid versions of some of my short stories on itch.io, the free versions will remain up and accessible, think of the paid versions as a tip jar to support this newsletter without committing to a paid subscription.

This will start with A Marriage of Body and Soul. The paid version will also come with Drabbles of Body and Soul, and a file for printing out A Marriage of Body and Soul as a zine. There may be a new introduction to the text or the like, but the contents of the stories themselves will not be changed, so you won’t be missing anything by not getting it.

But again, this won’t manifest until February (at the earliest), just wanted to give you all something to look forward to.

That’s all for now, thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report.