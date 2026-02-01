Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month. This month I’ve got some things coming up I don’t want you to miss, so I’m going to flip the usual order and do news for this month first.

This Month

Tomorrow at 2PM EST I will be interviewed by Mr. MKL on his Niche Fighter Monday stream. Naturally I’ll be talking about Battles Beneath the Stars. I’ve been part of his community for a while, which has helped to greatly expand my knowledge of fighting games. His streams and discord are a great space to learn about niche fighting games of all kinds.

On Valentine’s Day I’ll be publishing A Marriage of Body and Soul to itch.io with a price tag of $3. Included in this purchase is a combined PDF of A Marriage of Body and Soul and Drabbles of Body and Soul with a new afterword, and a printable zine copy of A Marriage of Body and Soul. As said before, both will remain free to read on the newsletter.

Last Month

I read Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon and decided to do a rambling post trying to figure out how exactly I felt about it, reading it was good yet I’m genuinely unsure how I’d put it on any sort of scale beyond praise for its prose. Shortly after posting the article I found a comment that offered at least a possible explanation for what about the ending didn’t add up to me which embarrassed me a little.

This probably rivals Battles Beneath the Stars as one of the most niche things I’ve posted, a look at parallels between a web serial currently exclusive to paid subscribers of the author’s newsletter and Maya mythology. It was supposed to be published last month which would have lined up with the relevance of Christmas, but it needed the time.

Speaking of Battles Beneath the Stars, the penultimate story has begun, starring Eamon. You’ve seen him in Aodh and Fintan’s stories, but he has plenty of things to deal with himself.

That’s all for now, thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report.