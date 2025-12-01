Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month.

Last Month

Due to a variety of reasons last month ended up being a little unusual, I wasn’t able to meet the deadline for chapter five of Feriel’s story and had to post the next day, and published a poem instead of the usual general non-fiction. But I still like what I got out.

The one thing that stayed on track was ‘Let Me Talk To You About’ with the Nintendo Land post. To me it is a Thanksgiving game so that was the most fitting time to do it.

I was nervous dropping a poem out of nowhere on people, it isn’t my usual format of writing. But it got a good reception so I’m glad I finally got it out there instead of hiding it away in my files.

As disappointed as I am that I finally missed a deadline, it is to be expected when serializing online. And I’m glad that I didn’t keep people waiting too long for a key moment in the story.

This Month

Feriel’s story will be coming to a close in Battles Beneath the Stars this month, followed by the final next protagonist poll. I keep being amazed by how close the end of this long journey is getting, but having the actual final anything come up is something else. It will be the highest stakes poll considering whoever loses goes last and is basically the least popular fighter.

Also, I made a Steam curator page for the Warthog Report. I’ve already gotten all the games I’ve written about up on it. It turns out there aren’t too many of those since I don’t always write about video games and when I do there’s a solid chance it’s a Nintendo game, but it’s a nice selection of titles.

I have some ideas about other things to do with the curator page, but it exists in service of the newsletter, not the other way around. So for ‘Let Me Talk To You About’ I’m planning on covering something that isn’t a video game for this month.

That’s all for now. Thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report.