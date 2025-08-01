Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month.

Last Month

The bizarre situation I had to deal with the past few months has finally settled, making for less distractions from my writing. I’m grateful for the support people showed me in that time. It certainly helped with keeping up in terms of deadlines.

I still have a list of things I want to cover with Let Me Talk To You About, and those who knew me were likely not surprised to see a post about the fan game Super Mariomon last month.

Super Mariomon is more than a Pokémon game with Mario sprites, its a whole new game where the Mario elements are built into the design of the game, such as the region being broken up into distinct worlds you travel to from a central hub. Even if you have no interest in the Mario world, it’s worth playing just for how fresh it feels as a Pokémon game.

And as I talked about in the post at the start of July, I went to a regional fighting game event to participate in some tournaments and help run one of them. Getting a chance to play so many games with different people is always a treat. It helps that I won the tournament I was running, though I want to get better at other games after my poor showings in them.

In the gap between Soul Calibur and my next tournament I was on a hunt for things to do, which led to me encountering Scramble Heart City, another game having a side bracket the next day. There were open consoles with it running and an information sheet, so I sat down and tried it out. Scramble Heart City is a tag team fighter where you assemble a team of three characters. It was still early in development, many sprites for characters were still in a sketch phase, and not all at the same level of development. But they all played well, and the character design shone through even in this rough state.

Kazuko’s story in Battles Beneath the Stars is also heating up, with a total of three chapters releasing in the past month. Kazuko has had to deal with a lot of confusing ideas and emotions as she gets further into the tournament.

Kazuko: Right, I need to focus. If we both get to the grand finals, she has to hear what I have to say. And I know she’s going to make it.

This Month

Look forward to the finale of Kazuko’s story in Battles Beneath the Stars. Then it’s up to you to vote for which of the three remaining fighters has their story told next. Don’t miss your last chances to influence the order of the stories.

That’s all for now, thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report.