Welcome to The Monthly Report section of the Warthog Report, where I talk about what was posted last month and plans for this month.

Let’s get this out of the way, I have been overworked to the point of being unable to make the deadlines for the end of last month even with preemptively giving up on the non-fiction and the deluxe edition of The Swordsmen. I am still working on Eamon’s final chapter when I have the time and energy left over from the gluttonous ghouls in my life. I hope to be rid of them by May.

As part of this I will be putting the non-fiction on a hiatus for this upcoming month so that I can concentrate all the time for the newsletter I can get on Battles Beneath the Stars. Eamon’s final chapter in particular has some touches that requires more work than usual.

Last Month

The non-fiction I did get out last month was for the rambling about things I like column, in this case a fake history book about the Star Wars galaxy. It was a fun excuse to revisit the book.

And while I work on the final chapter of Eamon’s story, you can catch up on the penultimate chapter.

Apologies for the silence in the back half of March, but I figured it was better to save the apology for now and keep working in the background.

This is all I have to say for now. Thank you for being subscribed to the Warthog Report even in this turbulent period for it.