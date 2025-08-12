Welcome to the Warthog Report, the home for my fiction and non-fiction. This post is part of the regular feature ‘Let Me Talk To You About,’ where I ramble about creative works of any medium that I enjoy. You can adjust which segments you receive here. In what I assume is an unexpected move, we’re going to the opera for this one.

Despite how highly it is regarded, opera is mostly secluded to its own cultural space. It isn’t difficult to know little about opera let alone avoid seeing one. Thus when the chance to watch an opera for the first time came, I was curious and took it. The opera in question was The Magic Flute, featuring music composed by Mozart, and I enjoyed it enough to be interested in watching more opera.

The Magic Flute is about a prince named Tamino who washes ashore in a strange land and is told by the Queen of Night to rescue her daughter Pamina from a man named Sarastro, though the situation turns out to more complicated in the second act.

If you want a story that makes literal sense, look elsewhere. This is a mythic story that focuses more on the dream like aspect of myths, the depth comes from the different ways it can be taken symbolically. Egyptian mythology is explicitly invoked with the presence of a mystery cult dedicated to Isis and Osiris, but those names are the only real presence of anything Egyptian in the opera.

What surprised me was how comedic The Magic Flute is, it’s as comic as it is mythic. Most of this comes from the crowd favorite character Papageno, a birdcatcher who joins Tamino as a traveling companion. He is a silly mess of a man there to add a comedic counterpoint to the more distant archetypical characters, he gets the audience laughing and can get away with throwing in a quick Godfather reference in English. The stuffy uptight image of opera falls apart before his antics.

Pamina also takes more of an active role than would be expected with the classic set up of rescuing the princess, as shortly after the quest to save her is begun there is a scene of her after a failed escape attempt.

Discussing any sort of staged performance has the difficulty of being filtered through what each individual staging chooses to do. For example the one I went to kept to the original language, with screens in the seats providing a translation, but I later learned the translation was purposefully unfaithful in some ways.

Monostatos is an ineffective minor antagonist who tries to force himself on Pamina. In the production I watched he merely seeemed like a self absorbed member of Sarastro’s mystery cult. That was because all the racial elements of his character were scrubbed out, as originally presented Monostatos is described as a Moor, and is a blatantly racist stereotype. All lines referencing Monostatos’s race were changed, and the casting alone negated the ‘black man lusting for white woman’ trope in the original.

Learning about all this made me feel tricked in a way, since I had an understanding of a character whose reception has been defined by his race that had nothing to do with race. The problem of Monostatos is a difficult one, I wouldn’t be keen to include a song whose lyrics boil down to ‘I’m ugly because I’m black and I want to fuck a white woman’ either, and different productions changing things is to be expected. But I do wish the playbill at least had some mention of the unpleasant history around Monostatos and the conversations modern productions are having about it.

In contrast the ways the production tried to mitigate the sexism of The Magic Flute felt more upfront about the sexism being present. I was puzzled to learn that most productions apparently cut lines for time that have important exposition about the history between the Queen of Night and Sarastro, and my reading of Pamina relies heavily on that information, so I’m thankful it was kept in the one I saw.

It disappointed me a little that the costuming went for a modern approach, Sarastro and his fellow priests all look like normal business men for example. The fancy costumes were a part of the typical image of the opera that I was looking forward to. I did like how the Queen of Night and Papageno were costumed however, they even gave Papageno a stepladder to carry around with him.

The staging had some elements I appreciated. At the center of the stage there was a platform held up by ropes that could be rotated and moved, letting it serve as every prop needed. One scene it is tilted and serving as the uneven terrain the cast are on, in another it is a table everyone has gathered around, and then it hovers over characters to show them secretly meeting in a dark corner.

All together I came away enjoying my time at the opera, it was like a pleasant dream you only question later. While dated in some ways, it’s also easy to see why The Magic Flute is represented on the Voyager probe through the Queen of Night’s second aria. I hope to experience more opera in the future.