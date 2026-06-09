Welcome to the Warthog Report, the home for my fiction and non-fiction. This post is part of the regular feature ‘Let Me Talk To You About,’ where I ramble about creative works of any medium that I enjoy. You can adjust which segments you receive here. It’s time to talk about classic fantasy.

Recently I decided to start exploring early fantasy, everyone knows Tolkien’s work but many other influential works aren’t as widely read these days, especially the ones that predated and influenced Tolkien himself. One author I was especially interested in was Lord Dunsany, who in addition to being a predecessor of Tolkien was a noted influence on Lovecraft. In particular I had my sights set on The Gods of Pegāna, considered at least one of the earliest constructed fantasy settings if not the very first.

The Gods of Pegāna takes a zoomed out approach to its world and mythology, do not come in expecting a character focused narrative, as the only figures you could argue are main characters are clearly just names given to major concepts rather than someone with a personality to get attached to.

This is also reflected in the structure, which lies somewhere between a continuous narrative and a short story collection of myths that happen to be in the same setting. It begins with the creation of Pegāna and concludes with THE END, but the final chapter isn’t the only one that offers a description of the world’s end. On the other hand the prophet stories are all clearly chapters of a single story.

Mythology’s contradictory nature is actively replicated by Dunsany. One chapter will say one thing and another will say something that obviously contradicts it, which is another part of why I feel it’s not quite one narrative (at least as we typically think of one) as it rejects internal consistency.

What ties the book together is not just the setting, but the emphasis on death. From the start of the book we are told about THE END. All the beauty of the world is kept in the context that it will end. The two gods who could be considered central figures are MĀNA-YOOD-SUSHĀĪ, the slumbering supreme deity for whom the world is a dream that will end when he awakens, and Mung, the god of death.

Much emphasis is given to man’s futile attempts to flee from death, prophets are called upon to save them from Mung but each falls before him, save the one Mung curses with eternal life without youth. The gods refuse to reveal their secrets to a prophet so to fulfill the demands of the people he pretends to have been told of an afterlife. The book concludes with Mung and Time killing each other, leaving MĀNA-YOOD-SUSHĀĪ completely alone.

There is also a sequel titled Time and the Gods, which takes the contradictory nature of The Gods of Pegāna even further. Some stories may not even be set in it, as they concern different gods and places, but it’s also never said that they aren’t in Pegāna. It covers entirely different mythologies with their own origin myths.

Time and the Gods places more focus on the relationship between mankind and the gods, while The Gods of Pegāna was relatively straightforward in its mythology, Time and the Gods concerns itself more with the social functions of gods. It is critical of gods while at the same time showing how empty the world is without them, that people want gods.

In its own final story Time and the Gods returns to discussing death, with a lengthy story of a king seeking to learn what happens when he dies and getting entirely different stories from the prophets he has brought to him.

These books come highly recommended, but in my experience the existential themes will stick with you in a way that makes it better not to read at night. They’re not horror, but they are haunting in a way that makes it clear why the father of cosmic horror is among its literary descendants.

Comparing these books to Tolkien is interesting, as the two authors are subversive towards mythology in widely different ways. Dunsany embraces the contradictions and is rather critical of religion, whereas Tolkien aimed for one internally consistent world but focused on the small and weak rather than the traditional heroes.

Part of what makes The Gods of Pegāna worth reading from a history of fantasy perspective is precisely the fact that so much of it is not the template that modern fantasy derives from, it is not something from which facts can be neatly extracted and sorted on a wiki. But somehow MĀNA-YOOD-SUSHĀĪ has a VS Battle wiki entry anyway.

And since the whole thing is in the public domain, you can read it for free online, like on Gutenberg.org.