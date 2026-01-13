Welcome to the Warthog Report, the home for my fiction and non-fiction. This post is part of the regular feature ‘Let Me Talk To You About,’ where I ramble about creative works of any medium that I enjoy. You can adjust which segments you receive here. I’m starting off the year for this section with something uncharacteristic of me.

Shadow Ticket is a book I’m still trying to work out my feelings on, which makes it a good choice for a rambling part of this newsletter. When I first heard of the book through a friend sending a link to the blurb with no context I was interested, it took me a bit to realize I was hearing about it because it was a Thomas Pynchon novel. Despite disliking things praised as ‘literary’ as a general rule I decided to stick with my interest.

I will be diving into spoilers freely throughout this, just so you are properly warned. As I have only recently finished the book much of this is me still trying to work out how I feel about it, it may read like a review but it’s actually a ramble.

In the first third the book closely follows Hicks, a private detective trying to make it through depression era Milwaukee. There’s a strong sense of setting here, which Hicks does not want to leave. So around the second third he’s forced out of Milwaukee by his employer and sent to Hungary to work a case he has no interest in, getting Daphne, the heiress to a cheese fortune whom he has a history with, to come back to the states. This turns out to be a cover for the real mission of finding her father, the ‘Al Capone of cheese.’

Once Hicks is out of the states the book transitions into an ensemble piece, following a decently large cast that keeps running into each other no matter where they end up. This is where I feel my interest waned, not enough to stop reading, but I simply did not care about most of the characters who were now sharing the spotlight and found them rather forgettable. Their segments were enjoyable to read in the moment but did not linger with me.

Most of the characters also never came across as invested in their own story either, everyone was just so damn casual about everything. Moments of drama are brief and never seem to linger enough to lead to anything like lasting emotion. There was a sense of characters just being moved by circumstance like ping pong balls instead of moving on their own, constantly going ‘well that happened.’ Characters wanting things and being mad about being wronged felt like the exception.

A good deal of the humor in the book also did not land for me. There were a few standout moments that landed (which I immediately shared with friends), but for the most part it was so dry that I got no mirth from it. There isn’t much there to ponder, you can’t debate someone into laughing at a joke.

It feels a bit more like a sequence of connected anecdotes than a single plot in some ways, and I did enjoy it for that. But when it went from anecdotes about Hicks in Milwaukee to the wider ensemble it was easy to feel lost and like things were just spinning their wheels. Technically things were progressing, but there was no feeling of momentum or stakes.

The book is about exile and not subtle about it. And about living in a period of decline where things are only going further downhill, with World War II constantly hanging on the horizon for the European section of the book. I liked the final few chapters for really getting into that feeling, but I don’t think there was enough build up for them to truly evoke the feelings they were trying to evoke. Especially since the specific reason for Hicks not being able to go back to the States didn’t feel like it added up logically.

While actually in the progress of reading the book I never hesitated to pick it back up. For the most part I did enjoy the prose and was taking mental notes of specific elements of Pynchon’s style that I liked.

It’s always worth considering if the reason something isn’t done well by a book is because it was actually doing another thing entirely, that’s why I started by clarifying this is me trying to figure out my feelings. Looking around a bit online, it seems people who enjoy it liked the historical details and digging into the references it makes, elements I did not engage with or feel a desire to engage with.

This reads too much like a harsh review to me. I’m thankful I never bothered with any sort of rating system, because I’m not sure where I would even rank it, right now my feelings on Shadow Ticket break any scoring system. I both liked and didn’t like it, and still find it hard to accurately phrase the reasons why. But stepping outside my usual reading with this was a fruitful experience even if I never find a way to sum up how it made me feel.