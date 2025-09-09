Welcome to the Warthog Report, the home for my fiction and non-fiction. This post is part of the regular feature ‘Let Me Talk To You About,’ where I ramble about creative works of any medium that I enjoy. You can adjust which segments you receive here. I previously talked about today’s subject as part of another post, but now it gets the full spotlight.

One day my interest in learning to make video games led me to a series of articles about how to make a fighting game, going over the basic facts such as which engines to use and fundamentals like states and the practical differences in 2d and 3d animation. I observed the author had a fighting game of his own available for free on Steam, called Schwarzerblitz, and tried it out.

As a quick disclaimer for the rest of this article, I have conversed with the maker of Schwarzerblitz many times since then, as discovering his articles and game were what helped me discover the wider indie fighting game scene.

What’s most remarkable about Schwarzerblitz isn’t the faux retro PSOne style graphics or that it’s a solo developer indie fighting game, it’s that it is an indie 3D fighting game, a subgenre rarely done by indies and big studios alike. For a good period of time Tekken was effectively the sole survivor in the big budget space, in terms of new releases.

To answer a question those versed in 3D fighters may be asking, yes, Schwarzerblitz lets you win by sending your opponent out of the ring in addition to winning by KO, no you can’t accidentally step out of the ring yourself. Some stages have walls that prevent ring outs entirely.

Mechanically what sets the game apart is the trigger mechanic. You start each fight with a set number of bullet counters that can be used by holding down the trigger button and another button for powerful actions such as breaking out of an opponent’s attack or launching the opponent. You only get more bullets at the start of the next round, with the loser of the prior one gaining three and the winner only getting one. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, so use them wisely.

Unlike most modern fighting games, there is no online mode, just local play. So the game focuses on single player content, with the story mode as the headline feature and the typical arcade and trial modes. Those who do wish to play online can make use of Steam remote play or clients like Parsec.

The game is set in the future of an alternate timeline, where after making first contact with aliens most of the Earth runs on distortion energy, a power source drawing on other microscopic dimensions. However, one year prior to the game, an unexplained incident with a distortion power plant led to the destruction of an entire city, which came to be known as the Black Lightning Disaster.

Compared to other fighting games, the story leans more in a cyberpunk sort of direction, not in aesthetic, but in that most of the cast is trying to make do in the wake of powerful corporations running rampant. One of the biggest causes of misery in the setting is a company called RealLifeAnime, which makes mutants for its TV shows and then dumps them on the street once the show’s over (assuming they weren’t killed during filming). Some of those mutants in turn ended up forming a powerful crime syndicate.

To be clear it isn’t some grim dark depressing game, there’s actually a lot of humor in it, even just in the choice of sound effects around some characters (like Shaz’s loud screams of OW). Just because the world is messed up doesn’t mean there can’t be humor and love.

For the most part story mode follows three groups of characters, at times giving you a choice of what order to experience different chapters in.

Mystery Johnson is an amnesiac man whose face is constantly changing between all possible faces (represented in game by making his body a featureless shadow), on the hunt for hints about his past. Shaz is a drunkard shark mutant trying to survive after betraying his former gang. Delta Team is a UN task force led by the mutant Tiger, investigating the serial killer known as the Night Assassin.

Each fighter has their own motives and secrets that they’d prefer to keep close to their chest. Schwarzerblitz understands that fighting games are about the conflict between the main ensemble, even characters that don’t get as much screentime still have their own goals that put them into conflict with others.

In particular I want to highlight Krave, who is one of my favorite fighting game villains. He’s a killer robot who delights in causing suffering and death while making anime references, he has some nuance but at the end of the day is an unapologetic sadist who’s funny to watch and satisfying to see get taken down a peg.

It isn’t until the final fight against Krave where you’re able to bring his health all the way down to zero, letting him be one of the most frequent story mode opponents without losing credibility or giving you a cutscene of losing as a reward for winning. He isn’t the main antagonist, but he’s one that makes an impact.

Once you reach a certain point in story mode, you need to play arcade mode to unlock the next chapter, with some bonus chapters being locked behind clearing it with certain characters. I enjoyed how this part played with the traditional fighting game format, especially in how it hides some details in plain sight through genre conventions.

You can in theory play arcade mode before story mode, but things won’t make much sense. And it’s easier to find characters you want to play through story mode where you get to know more about them and try out most of the cast. I didn’t have a character I especially wanted to play until after going through story mode, which made me interested in playing as Kiyoko and Blade.

Clearing arcade with the same characters repeatedly is also how you unlock the many alternate outfits in the game. A few bonus characters are unlocked through arcade mode as well, assuming you didn’t accept the prompt on initial boot up to unlock all characters immediately like a loser. There are also some characters who don’t have their own slot on the roster, but can be played as the ‘costume’ for another and have their own arcade endings (and dialogue in VS mode).

On top of that there are also a handful of variants of arcade mode to play around with, such as time attack and a mode where all it takes is one hit to kill or be killed.

The game features a mutual crossover with fellow indie fighting game Duels of Fortune, with Sir Rattlebone from Duels of Fortune appearing in Schwarzerblitz as a guest fighter and Mystery Johnson appearing in Duels of Fortune as a guest fighter (with an attack where he throws Shaz at the opponent).

While not designed as a beginner fighting game, I think it works as a good entry point for more story oriented players who got pushed out of the genre when releases started just being local versus and online. If story or arcade mode proves too difficult you can go into the settings to change the difficulty, or reduce the number of rounds in arcade mode (which also helps with seeing everyone’s endings).

There is a piece of paid DLC, Tales from the Epilogue, which comes with a PDF and epub file of short stories mostly set after story mode and in game costumes that reference them, effectively ‘backporting’ some characters introduced in the short stories.

A whole saga of prose fiction set after the game, Tales from Schwarzerblitz and its own sequel Beyond Schwarzerblitz can be found on the author’s website, starting with the earlier version of stories featured in Tales from the Epilogue and continuing much further from there. And like the game they are available for free.

In addition to showing how the main characters are doing after the game, it also gives more space to those who didn’t have as much spotlight in story mode, like Wally and Mr. Daevka. Even General Boost, who existed entirely off-screen in Schwarzerblitz itself, gets his own perspective explored in Tales. And as mentioned earlier, plenty of new characters appear as well to further expand the world.

For video game sequels, Exploding Judo Federation is a more comical fighting game follow up, where the gameplay premise is that only grabs can defeat your opponent, since that’s what triggers the mines on the battlefield. Drinking Shark Rhapsody is a VA-11 Hall-A style game set in a bar after the events of Schwarzerblitz and is difficult to describe without some heavy spoilers. Eight Color Star Guardians is an RPG not set in the same universe, but its second act has some cameos and crossovers.

All of the above have at least some overlap with the epilogue stories, for example I.N.A.B.A from Exploding Judo Federation also appears in Tales from Schwarzerblitz, which goes into the exact nature of her connection to a certain character from Schwarzerblitz.

Schwarzerblitz on its own is a full experience even without the expanded universe. I’d still recommend it if it cost money, as it fills several niches major studios have left mostly empty. There’s no reason not to give it a try if you have any sort of interest.